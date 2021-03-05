Pima soccer defender Sam Lossou signs to play at University of Alabama at Birmingham

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Pima Community College men’s soccer player Sam Lossou signed his national letter of intent to continue playing collegiate soccer at the NCAA Division I level.

Lossou, a sophomore defender, signed to play at The University of Alabama at Birmingham starting in the fall. The Blazers play in Conference USA.

“Growing up, playing soccer at the next level has always been a dream of mine and being able to play at a great school like UAB, will be the biggest step I take in my collegiate career,” Lossou said.

Lossou will play alongside Rincon/University and Pima teammate Zak Mohamed with the Blazers. Lossou played in all 21 games last season. The Pima backfield only surrendered 16 goals and had a 0.73 goals against average (GAA).

“This wouldn’t be possible without all my coaches from the beginning till now as well as my teammates,” Lossou said. “A huge thanks to every single one of them. I’m excited to go out, honor their hard work, and make them all proud.”

The 2020-21 Aztecs men’s soccer season begins on Saturday, April 3 when they host Paradise Valley Community College at the West Campus Aztec Field held at the Chapman Sports Complex.

- 30 -