Pima softball strands 19 in doubleheader, gets swept by Central Arizona College

The Pima Community College softball team (8-7, 8-7 in ACCAC) had its six-game winning streak snapped on Thursday as the Aztecs dropped two games against Central Arizona College (17-10, 11-7).

The Aztecs struggled to produce runs as they left 19 runners on base in the two contests. Freshman Lesly Cazares (Desert View HS) finished the day going 3 for 7 at the plate.

Game 1: Central Arizona College Vaqueras 1, Pima CC Aztecs 0 (9 innings): The Aztecs managed three hits in the game and couldn’t capitalize after loading the bases in the 3rd and 6th innings. They left nine runners on base for the game.

With one out in the 3rd inning, the Aztecs loaded the bases after two walks and a batter reaching on an error. Freshmen Anisah Triste and Cazares hit into fielder’s choice plays which ended the inning.

The Aztecs loaded them up again in the 6th inning with one out but freshman Danielle Baltazar-Ochoa (Pueblo HS) lined out and pinch runner Gabrielle Favela was called out attempting to tag up to home plate.

Sophomore Amaya Turner-Vizcarra (Tucson HS) went 1 for 3 while Triste and Cazares each finished 1 for 4.

Triste pitched a gem but took the loss (5-3) as she tossed a complete game, giving up one run (one earned) on six hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.

CAC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 6 2

PCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0

Game 2: Central Arizona College Vaqueras 8, Pima CC Aztecs 4: The Aztecs took the lead after the 1st inning but the Vaqueras scored three runs in each the 4th and 7th innings.

Down 1-0, the Aztecs responded in the bottom half of the 1st with three runs. Cazares was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and it scored Turner-Vizcarra. Two batters later, freshman Isabella Escobar hit a two-run RBI double to score sophomore Giselle Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) and Triste.

Down 8-3, the Aztecs scored a run in the 7th when Escobar hit an RBI single to bring in Cazares, who hit a leadoff double.

The Aztecs’ offense went down in order just once in the game as they left 10 runners on base.

Escobar finished the game 3 for 4 with three RBIs while Cazares was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Turner-Vizcarra finished 2 for 3 with a run while Munoz was 1 for 3 with a run.

Triste took the loss (5-4) as she pitched six innings, giving up eight runs (eight earned) on 11 hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

CAC 1 0 0 3 0 1 3 8 11 0

PCC 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 9 0

The Aztecs will close out a busy week on Saturday when they play at Eastern Arizona College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First pitch is at noon.

- 30 -