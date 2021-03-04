Pima men's soccer midfielder Zak Mohamed signs to University of Alabama at Birmingham

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Pima Community College men’s soccer player Zak Mohamed signed his national letter of intent to continue playing collegiate soccer at the NCAA Division I level.

Mohamed, a sophomore midfielder, signed to play at The University of Alabama at Birmingham starting in the fall. The Blazers play in Conference USA.

“I’m really excited for this amazing opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at UAB,” Mohamed said.

Mohamed, a graduate from Rincon/University High School, played at Chandler-Gilbert Community College as a freshman and will play for the Aztecs this spring.

Mohamed was named second team All-ACCAC/NJCAA Region I after he scored 11 goals and had six assists for the Coyotes last season.

“I am very grateful towards everyone at FC Tucson Youth Academy, Rincon High School, Chandler-Gilbert and especially Pima,” Mohamed said. “I want to give special mention to Coach Mike Corbus and Wolfgang Weber during my days of club, Coach Josh Schwartz at Rincon and Coach Dave Cosgrove and Javier Holguin, who I’ve had the opportunity to play for both at club and at Pima. They’ve helped me in ways I will always be forever grateful for. I can’t wait to get out to UAB and implement the things they’ve taught me over the years. Go Blazers.”

The 2020-21 Aztecs men’s soccer season begins on Saturday, April 3, when they host Paradise Valley Community College at the West Campus Aztec Field held at the Chapman Sports Complex.

- 30 -