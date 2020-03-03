Pima women's golfer Hutchison places in top 8 in the 2nd straight tourney

Pima Community College women’s golfer Katelyn Hutchison (Cienega HS) closed out her second tournament of the season on Tuesday at the Scottsdale CC Invitational.

Hutchison, a sophomore, finished tied for seventh place after she shot a 188 (92-98) at the Hillcrest Golf Club in Sun City, AZ. She finished thee strokes behind from being in the top five.

She also competed in the Mesa CC Invitational on Feb. 23-24 where she finished in eighth place with a 197 (93-107) at the Dobson Ranch Golf Course.

The Aztecs will host the Pima Invitational on Mar. 23-24 at the Dell Urich Golf Course.

