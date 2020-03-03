 Pima women's golfer Hutchison places in top 8 in the 2nd straight tourney


Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College women’s golfer Katelyn Hutchison (Cienega HS) closed out her second tournament of the season on Tuesday at the Scottsdale CC Invitational.

Hutchison, a sophomore, finished tied for seventh place after she shot a 188 (92-98) at the Hillcrest Golf Club in Sun City, AZ. She finished thee strokes behind from being in the top five.

She also competed in the Mesa CC Invitational on Feb. 23-24 where she finished in eighth place with a 197 (93-107) at the Dobson Ranch Golf Course.

The Aztecs will host the Pima Invitational on Mar. 23-24 at the Dell Urich Golf Course.


- 30 -
2019 photo by Ray Suarez

Sophomore Katelyn Hutchison (Cienega HS) has placed in the top 8 in the first two tournaments she has competed in. She tied for seventh place at the Scottsdale CC Invitational on Tuesday as she finished with a total of 188 (92-96). she was three strokes off from being in the top 5 of the individual standings.

