Pima softball scores 31 runs on 38 hits to dominate Scottsdale

The Pima Community College softball team (8-5, 8-5 in ACCAC) earned their sixth straight run-rule victory on Tuesday beating Scottsdale Community College (1-13, 1-13) on the road.

The Aztecs had plenty of contributors on offense as freshman Anisah Triste went 5 for 8 with eight RBIs, six runs scored and two homeruns (including a grand slam). Freshman Mariah Bartlett also hit two home runs as she finished 6 for 7 with four RBIs and five runs scored. Sophomore Amaya Turner-Vizcarra (Tucson HS) was 4 for 6 with four RBIs, six runs scored and three walks. Freshman Jazmin Ayala (Sunnyside HS) earned two wins on the mound.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 15, Scottsdale CC Artichokes 2 (5 innings): The Aztecs scored eight runs in the 1st inning and added another five runs in the 4th to help secure the run-rule victory.

Ayala drew a bases loaded walk; which was followed by back-to-back RBI singles from freshman Isabella Escobar and Bartlett. Freshman Danielle Baltazar-Ochoa (Pueblo HS) hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to make it 5-0. Turner-Vizcarra capped off the inning with a three-run homer.

The Aztecs tacked on a run in the 2nd inning. Triste led it off with a double and scored on Ayala’s groundout. Bartlett led off the 3rd inning with a solo home run to make it 10-0.

Bartlett, sophomore Hope Adams (Benson HS), Turner-Vizcarra, sophomore Giselle Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) and Triste all hit RBI singles in the 4th.

Turner-Vizcarra went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs while Bartlett was a perfect 4 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Ayala finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs and Triste was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Munoz went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored while Escobar was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Ayala picked up the win (2-2) as she pitched five innings, giving up two runs (two earned) on six hits with one strikeout on 69 pitches.

PCC 8 1 1 5 0 15 21 1

SCC 0 0 0 0 2 2 6 2

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 16, Scottsdale CC Artichokes 2 (5 innings): The Aztecs scored in every inning; which included an eight-run 3rd inning.

Triste and Cazares hit back-to-back RBI singles with one out in the 1st. Cazares scored on an error as the Aztecs went up 3-0. Cazares flexed again in the 2nd inning as she hit a two-run RBI single to make it 5-1.

The Aztecs loaded the bases with no outs in the 3rd. After a fielder’s choice play at the plate forced an out, Triste stepped up and cleared the bases with a grand slam as Pima took a 9-1 lead. Three batters later, Escobar hit a two-run homer to score Ayala. Bartlett capped off the inning with Pima’s third home run of the inning as she hit a solo shot to make it 13-1.

Triste hit her second home run of the game as she smashed a two-run shot in the 4th inning to bring in Turner-Vizcarra to make it 15-1.

Triste finished the game 3 for 4 with seven RBIs and four runs scored. Cazares was a flawless 4 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Ayala went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored. Bartlett finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs while Escobar was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Turner-Vizcarra was 0 for 1 with four runs scored and three walks.

Ayala earned her second win of the day on the mound (3-2) as he pitched two innings, giving up one run (one earned) on one hit with one strikeout.

PCC 3 2 8 2 1 16 17 1

SCC 1 0 0 0 1 2 4 4

The Aztecs will return to the West Campus Aztec Softball Field on Thursday when they play Central Arizona College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First pitch is at noon.

