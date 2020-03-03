Pima softball scores 31 runs on 38 hits to dominate Scottsdale

Posted Mar 3, 2020, 8:05 pm
The Pima Community College softball team (8-5, 8-5 in ACCAC) earned their sixth straight run-rule victory on Tuesday beating Scottsdale Community College (1-13, 1-13) on the road.
The Aztecs had plenty of contributors on offense as freshman Anisah Triste went 5 for 8 with eight RBIs, six runs scored and two homeruns (including a grand slam). Freshman Mariah Bartlett also hit two home runs as she finished 6 for 7 with four RBIs and five runs scored. Sophomore Amaya Turner-Vizcarra (Tucson HS) was 4 for 6 with four RBIs, six runs scored and three walks. Freshman Jazmin Ayala (Sunnyside HS) earned two wins on the mound.
Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 15, Scottsdale CC Artichokes 2 (5 innings): The Aztecs scored eight runs in the 1st inning and added another five runs in the 4th to help secure the run-rule victory.
Ayala drew a bases loaded walk; which was followed by back-to-back RBI singles from freshman Isabella Escobar and Bartlett. Freshman Danielle Baltazar-Ochoa (Pueblo HS) hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to make it 5-0. Turner-Vizcarra capped off the inning with a three-run homer.
The Aztecs tacked on a run in the 2nd inning. Triste led it off with a double and scored on Ayala’s groundout. Bartlett led off the 3rd inning with a solo home run to make it 10-0.
Bartlett, sophomore Hope Adams (Benson HS), Turner-Vizcarra, sophomore Giselle Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) and Triste all hit RBI singles in the 4th.
Turner-Vizcarra went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs while Bartlett was a perfect 4 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Ayala finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs and Triste was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Munoz went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored while Escobar was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Ayala picked up the win (2-2) as she pitched five innings, giving up two runs (two earned) on six hits with one strikeout on 69 pitches.
Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 16, Scottsdale CC Artichokes 2 (5 innings): The Aztecs scored in every inning; which included an eight-run 3rd inning.
Triste and Cazares hit back-to-back RBI singles with one out in the 1st. Cazares scored on an error as the Aztecs went up 3-0. Cazares flexed again in the 2nd inning as she hit a two-run RBI single to make it 5-1.
The Aztecs loaded the bases with no outs in the 3rd. After a fielder’s choice play at the plate forced an out, Triste stepped up and cleared the bases with a grand slam as Pima took a 9-1 lead. Three batters later, Escobar hit a two-run homer to score Ayala. Bartlett capped off the inning with Pima’s third home run of the inning as she hit a solo shot to make it 13-1.
Triste hit her second home run of the game as she smashed a two-run shot in the 4th inning to bring in Turner-Vizcarra to make it 15-1.
Triste finished the game 3 for 4 with seven RBIs and four runs scored. Cazares was a flawless 4 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Ayala went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored. Bartlett finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs while Escobar was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Turner-Vizcarra was 0 for 1 with four runs scored and three walks.
Ayala earned her second win of the day on the mound (3-2) as he pitched two innings, giving up one run (one earned) on one hit with one strikeout.
The Aztecs will return to the West Campus Aztec Softball Field on Thursday when they play Central Arizona College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First pitch is at noon.
