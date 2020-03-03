Pima baseball earns first road victory in split with Central Arizona

The Pima Community College baseball team (16-5, 5-5 in ACCAC) earned its first road victory of the season on Tuesday in a split at No. 16 Central Arizona College.

Sophomore Alex Bustamante (Canyon del Oro HS) finished the day 3 for 8 with an RBI, a run scored and a save on the mound while freshman Alex Kelch (Tucson HS) was 2 for 6 with two runs scored.

(17) Pima CC Aztecs 4, (16) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 3: The Aztecs held off a late rally as the Vaqueros had runners on second and third base with two outs. Bustamante got the Central Arizona batter to fly out to freshman Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS) in right field to end the game.

Kelch hit a one-out triple that was followed by freshman Jose Enriquez’s RBI single to put the Aztecs on the board. Bustamante hit an RBI single to bring in sophomore Angel Ochoa (Canyon del Oro HS) in the 2nd inning to put Pima up 2-0.

Up 2-1, the Aztecs increased the lead in the 4th. Ochoa grounded out but scored freshman Chaison Miklich. Freshman Andres Mendoza (Desert View HS) followed with an RBI single to bring in Durazo. The Aztecs led 4-1 at that point. The Vaqueros scored two runs in the 6th.

Mendoza finished the game 2 for 2 with an RBI while Ochoa was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Enriquez and Bustamante each went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Kelch and Miklich were each 1 for 3 with a run scored.

Sophomore Jimmy Gamboa picked up the win (2-2) as he pitched five and two-third innings, giving up three runs (none earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

PCC 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 4 7 5

CAC 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 3 3 4

16) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 5, (17) Pima CC Aztecs 4 (10 innings): The Vaqueros hit a walk-off RBI single with one out to earn the split.

Down 2-0, the Aztecs rallied as sophomore JJ Rollon (Skyline HS) a sacrifice-fly RBI in the 2nd inning. In the 3rd, freshman Marcel Bachelier (Nogales HS) tied the game with an RBI single to drive in Bustamante. Kelch put the Aztecs ahead 3-2 when he scored on a fielder’s choice.

Sophomore Bailey Seeger hit a two-out solo home run in the 4th inning to put Pima up 4-2.

The Vaqueros rallied with two runs to tie it at 4-4 in the bottom half of the 4th inning.

Bachelier finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Seeger was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Bustamante went 2 for 5 with a run and Kelch was 1 for 3 with a run.

Sophomore Angel Castillo (Sunnyside HS) suffered his first defeat of the season (3-1) as he took the loss in a relief appearance. He went three and one-third innings, giving up one run (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

PCC 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 8 0

CAC 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 7 2

The Aztecs are back on the road on Saturday when they play at Yavapai College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First pitch is at noon.

- 30 -