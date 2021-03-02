Jackson, Miklich & Czerniawski earn shutout as Pima baseball splits with South Mountain

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College baseball team (7-3, 2-2 in ACCAC) returned to the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field at the Chapman Sports Complex on Tuesday and split its ACCAC doubleheader against South Mountain Community College (6-2, 3-1).

Freshman Jose Enriquez finished the day 3 for 7 with two RBIs and two runs scored. The Aztec pitchers earned a shutout in the second game.

Game 1: South Mountain CC Cougars 7, Pima CC Aztecs 5 (7 innings): The Aztecs were able to rally and take the lead in the 5th inning but the Cougars scored three runs in the 7th.

Down 4-3 in the 5th inning, the Aztecs took advantage of South Mountain’s miscues. Enriquez and Zavien Watson reached on errors. Sophomore Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS) tied the game with an RBI single to bring in Enriquez. With two outs, freshman Zac Czerniawski reached on an error which scored Watson to give the Aztecs a 5-4 lead.

Durazo singled with one out in the 7th and freshman Trent Kiraly singled with two outs. They both advanced on a passed ball to put them at second and third but freshman Saul Escarrega (Sahuarita HS) struck out to end the game.

Enriquez hit an RBI single in the 1st inning and an RBI double in the 3rd as he finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Durazo went 2 for 4 with an RBI while sophomore Angel Ochoa (Canyon del Oro HS) scored two runs.

Freshman Josh Castillo took the loss in relief (0-1) as he pitched two innings, giving up three runs (three earned) on three hits with three strikeouts.

SMCC 1 0 0 0 3 0 3 7 8 6

PCC 1 0 2 0 2 0 0 5 9 0

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 4, South Mountain CC Cougars 0 (9 innings): The pitching combination of freshmen Jaren Jackson, Chaison Miklich and Zac Czerniawski shut down the Cougars’ bats allowing just four hits.

Jackson picked up the win (2-0) after he threw six innings, giving up three hits with two strikeouts and three walks on 85 pitches. Miklich pitched two and one-third innings with two strikeouts and one walk. Czerniawski closed out the game, throwing the final two-third innings with one hit and one strikeout.

Up 2-0 in the 7th inning, the Aztecs added some insurance when Watson hit a two-run RBI single with two outs scoring freshman Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) and Enriquez.

The Aztecs got on the board in the 1st inning when Escarrega hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to score freshman Alex Kelch (Tucson Magnet HS).

The Aztecs made it 2-0 when sophomore Terrell Huggins (Cienega HS) scored on a wild pitch in the 6th.

Watson finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs while Enriquez was 1 for 4 with a run scored. Kelch went 2 for 4 with a run, a walk and a triple.

SMCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1

PCC 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 x 4 6 1

The Aztecs are back at the West Campus Baseball Field on Saturday when they host an ACCAC doubleheader against Mesa Community College. First pitch is at noon.

- 30 -