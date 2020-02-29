Escobar has 5 RBIs, 4 runs scored as Pima softball sweeps GateWay

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College softball team (6-5, 6-5 in ACCAC) earned its second straight run rule sweep on Saturday as they beat GateWay Community College (1-17, 0-12) at the West Campus Aztec Softball Field.

Freshman Isabella Escobar finished the day going 6 for 7 with five RBIs and four runs scored. Freshman Lesly Cazares (Desert View HS) also went 6 for 7 on the day with three RBIs and three runs. Freshman Danielle Baltazar-Ochoa (Pueblo HS) was 4 for 6 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Freshman Anisah Triste picked up two wins on the mound and made her own contributions to the offense.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 9, GateWay CC Geckos 0 (5 innings): Triste picked up the win (4-2) after tossing a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and one walk on 69 pitches. She set down the first 13 batters and gave up the only hit with outs in the 5th inning.

Sophomore Amaya Turner-Vizcarra (Tucson HS) hit a two-run RBI single to score Baltazar-Ochoa and freshman Briana Rodriguez (Nogales HS) to end the game.

The Aztecs scored six runs in the 5th as freshman Mariah Bartlett and Escobar hit back-to-back RBI singles. Baltazar-Ochoa had a two-run RBI double in the inning.

Cazares put the Aztecs on the board in the 1st inning with an RBI single to score Turner-Vizcarra. The Aztecs tacked on two runs in the 4th. Freshman Gabrielle Favela hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to score Bartlett and Baltazar-Ochoa followed with an RBI double to plate Escobar as the Aztecs took a 3-0 lead.

Batlazar-Ochoa finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Escobar was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs while Cazares went 3 for 3 with a run scored. Turner-Vizcarra was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Triste and Bartlett each finished 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

GWCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1

PCC 1 0 0 2 6 9 14 0

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 12, GateWay CC Geckos 4 (5 innings): Escobar capped off the second game with a two-run RBI triple to score Triste and Bartlett to give the Aztecs the run rule victory.

Cazares got things going again for the Aztecs with an RBI single in the 1st inning to score sophomore Giselle Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS).

The Aztecs went on to score six runs in the 2nd inning. Rodriguez hit an RBI single and three batters later Triste drilled a two-run RBI double scoring Rodriguez and Turner-Vizcarra putting Pima up 5-1.Cazares followed with another RBI single and Escobar hit an RBI double to bring her in. The Aztecs led 7-1.

The Geckos cut into Pima’s lead with three runs in the top of the 4th but the Aztecs responded with three of their own. Cazares had her third RBI hit of the game bringing in Triste. Escobar and Baltazar-Ochoa had back-to-back RBI hits to make it 10-4.

Escobar was a perfect 4 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Cazares was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Triste finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored while Rodriguez went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored. Baltazar-Ochoa was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Triste came out of the bullpen to pick up the win (5-2), as she pitched three and one-third innings, giving up three runs (three earned) on five hits with four strikeouts on 66 pitches.

GWCC 0 1 0 3 0 4 8 3

PCC 1 6 0 3 2 12 15 0

The Aztecs went 5-1 this week and will play another six games next week. They’ll play at Scottsdale Community College on Tuesday in an ACCAC doubleheader. First game is at 1 p.m.

- 30 -