 Pima basketball Region I semifinals games on Wednesday
Sponsored by

Real local reporting matters!
Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.
Donate today »

Sports

Pima basketball Region I semifinals games on Wednesday

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams are back in their respected NJCAA Region I, Division II playoffs.

The women’s team will be the No. 2 seed and will host No. 3 South Mountain Community College at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was moved to Wednesday evening. The winner will play the winner of the other semifinal game between No. 4 Phoenix College/No. 1 Mesa Community College. The finals will be on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the highest remaining seed’s home floor. 

The men’s team will be the No. 4 seed and will play at No. 1 Scottsdale Community College on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The winner will play the winner of the other semifinal game between No. 3 Phoenix College/No. 2 Glendale Community College on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the highest remaining seed.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comments

There are no comments on this report. Sorry, comments are closed.

Sorry, we missed your input...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Justine Cooper and Jordan Robinson/Photos by Stephanie Van Latum

Aztecs women's and men's basketball teams will play in their respected NJCAA Region I, Division II semifinal games on Wednesday night. The No. 2 seeded women's team will host No. 3 South Mountain Community College at 7:00 p.m. and the No. 4 seeded men's team will play at No. 1 Scottsdale Community College at 7:30 p.m.

Pima Aztecs Basketball Semifinal Games on Wednesday, Mar. 4

No. 2 Aztecs women's basketball vs. No. 3 South Mountain Community College (@West Campus Aztec Gym 7:00 p.m.)

No. 4 Aztecs men's basketball at No. 1 Scottsdale Community College (@Scottsdale CC 7:30 p.m.)

Categories

breaking, sports, basketball, college

Read more about

aztecs, jordan robinson, justine cooper, pcc

More by Raymond Suarez