Pima basketball Region I semifinals games on Wednesday

The Pima Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams are back in their respected NJCAA Region I, Division II playoffs.

The women’s team will be the No. 2 seed and will host No. 3 South Mountain Community College at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was moved to Wednesday evening. The winner will play the winner of the other semifinal game between No. 4 Phoenix College/No. 1 Mesa Community College. The finals will be on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the highest remaining seed’s home floor.

The men’s team will be the No. 4 seed and will play at No. 1 Scottsdale Community College on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The winner will play the winner of the other semifinal game between No. 3 Phoenix College/No. 2 Glendale Community College on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the highest remaining seed.

- 30 -