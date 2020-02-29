Aguilar's timely hits helps Pima baseball sweep Eastern Az

The Pima Community College baseball team (15-4, 4-4 in ACCAC) snapped a four-game losing streak after earning a sweep against Eastern Arizona College (10-10, 2-6) on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field.

Sophomore Armando Aguilar had a couple crucial hits while sophomore Angel Ochoa (Canyon del Oro HS) and Alex Bustamante (Canyon del Oro HS) each produced on offense. Sophomore Angel Castillo (Sunnyside HS) and freshman Kaden Palmer picked up the wins.

Game 1: (11) Pima CC Aztecs 5, Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters 4: Down 4-2 in the 6th inning, Ochoa hit a game-tying two-run RBI triple which was followed by Aguilar’s go-ahead sacrifice-fly RBI to put the Aztecs up for good.

The Aztecs took a 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning. With one out, freshman Ajay Ram (Ironwood Ridge HS) hit an RBI single to score freshman Marcel Bachelier (Nogales HS). Ochoa followed with a sacrifice-fly RBI to bring in freshman Chaison Miklich.

The Gila Monsters scored two runs in each the 4th and 6th innings.

Ochoa finished 1 for 2 with three RBIs and a run scored. Ram was 1 for 2 with an RBI and Bachelier went 1 for 2 with a run.

Castillo picked up the win (4-0) as he pitched one and two-third innings, giving up three hits. Freshman Ian Mejia (Sahuarita HS) started and threw five and one-third, giving up four runs (four earned) on six hits with one strikeout and one walk.

EAC 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 4 9 0

PCC 0 2 0 0 0 3 x 5 6 1

Game 2: (11) Pima CC Aztecs 6, Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters 4: The Aztecs scored four runs in the 2nd inning and held off a rally from Eastern Arizona.

The Aztecs loaded the bases with no outs to start the 2nd. Ochoa hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to score Bachelier while Bustamante hit an RBI single to bring in Miklich. Aguilar scored on a balk to make it 3-1. Sophomore JJ Rollon (Skyline HS) added an RBI single to plate Bustamante.

The Gila Monsters scored a run in the 3rd but the Aztecs countered in the 4th when Bustamante hit an RBI single to bring in Ochoa and make it 5-2.

Eastern Arizona tacked on a run in the 6th but the Aztecs got the run back in the bottom half of the inning. Aguilar hit a solo homer with one out to right field to give Pima a three-run advantage.

Bustamante finished the game 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Aguilar went 2 for 2 with an RBI, a run and a walk. Rollon was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Bachelier finished 1 for 4 with a run.

Palmer pitched in relief and picked up the win (1-0). He went four and two-third innings, giving up two runs (two earned) on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Miklich earned his second save as he threw the final two innings, giving up one hit with one walk.

EAC 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 4 7 1

PCC 0 4 0 1 0 1 0 0 x 6 7 3

The Aztecs will hit the road on Tuesday when they play at No. 12 Central Arizona College in an ACCAC conference doubleheader. First game starts at noon.

- 30 -