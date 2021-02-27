Huggins' grand slam helps lift Pima baseball in split at Az Western

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College baseball team (6-2, 1-1 in ACCAC) opened ACCAC conference play on Saturday at Arizona Western College.

The Aztecs played a pair of tough contests with the Matadors (9-3, 1-1). Sophomore Terrell Huggins (Cienega HS) came through in the clutch once again in the second game.

Game 1: Arizona Western College Matadors 3, Pima CC Aztecs 1 (7 innings): The Pima offense struggled to get going, as they produced just one run off five hits for the game.

The Aztecs got their run in the 5th inning when sophomore Bailey Seeger hit an RBI single to score freshman Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS) to tie the game at 1-1.

With two outs in the 7th inning, freshman James Kiraly hit a single and freshman Parker Schmidt followed with a walk to put the tying run on base. Sophomore pinch hitter JJ Rollon (Skyline HS) struck out to end the game.

Seeger finished the game 1 for 2 with an RBI and Durazo went 1 for 3 with a run scored.

Freshman Bradon Zastrow (0-1) took the loss as he pitched four and two-third innings, giving up three runs (three earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

PCC 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 5 0

AWC 0 0 0 1 2 0 x 3 7 0

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 7, Arizona Western College Matadors 5 (9 innings): Huggins put the Aztecs up for good with a grand slam in the 8th inning. Freshman Jose Enriquez led off with a walk while freshman Saul Escarrega (Sahuarita HS) followed with a single. Durazo was hit by a pitch to load the bases and set up Huggins’ go-ahead hit.

Sophomore Angel Ochoa (Canyon del Oro HS) hit an RBI single in the 3rd inning to score Zac Czerniawski to give Pima a 2-1 lead. The Matadors tied it in the bottom half of the inning but the Aztecs retook the advantage in the 5th when Escarrega hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to score freshman Alex Kelch (Tucson Magnet HS) to make it 3-2. The Matadors scored two runs in the 6th to put Pima down 5-3.

Huggins finished the game going 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored, while Escarrega hit a leadoff home run in the 2nd inning and went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Freshman Kaden Palmer picked up the win (2-0) as he shut the Matadors down in the late innings. He pitched two and one-third innings, giving up one hit with four strikeouts and one walk. Sophomore Noah Estrella (Flowing Wells HS) started the game and pitched four and one-third innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and five walks.

PCC 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 4 0 7

AWC 1 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 5

The Aztecs return to the Aztec Baseball Field at the West Campus Chapman Sports Complex on Tuesday to host South Mountain Community College. First game starts at noon.

- 30 -