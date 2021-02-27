 Arizona soccer begins conference play with 2-1 loss to Bruins | UA Wildcats
Arizona soccer begins conference play with 2-1 loss to Bruins

Goerlinger earns goal, Hisey gets 7 saves in effort

Iyana Zimmerman stretches to tackle the ball away from UCLA's Delanie Sheehan. - Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.com

The University of Arizona Wildcats ended their four game winning streak with a home field loss to the No. 4 UCLA Bruins at Mulcahy Stadium on Friday night.

The opening moments of the match looked like it could be a replay of 2019’s 3-0 win. Arizona had two quick chances, including an on-frame shot by Jada Talley in the second minute of the match. Soon, UCLA got control of the game, with Delanie Sheehan having three shots in the first 15 minutes.

Given that early production, it came as no surprise that Sheehan, who has had several appearances for the U.S. youth national team, opened the scoring for her side. Shehan ran the ball through a confused Arizona back line to poke the ball past Hope Hisey in minute 19.

The Cats came back moments later off of some back and forth between Madison Goerlinger and Jada Talley. Goerlinger ran the ball upfield and passed it to Talley, that gave Goerlinger another step or two to split the UCLA defense. Talley passed it back to Goerlinger who tipped the ball over an on rushing Lauren Brzykcy, the UCLA Keeper, and equalized.

The tie held for 10 minutes until UCLA’s Mia Fishel snuck into the Arizona box to get it past Hisey.

The match was considerably calmer in the second half, with Arizona snipers Talley and Jill Aguilera mostly off the field. A more level-headed Arizona defense kept UCLA’s chances to a minimum.

A loss, to be sure, but Arizona kept it close against a team full of U.S. national prospects and prevented them from many serious looks at goal for the final hour. Cold comfort, said coach Tony Amato.

“I’m not really big on moral victories,” he said. “I want to do great and win games. Our goal is to win against the best teams. We had the opportunity to do that tonight and didn’t do it.”

Despite that, Amato had praise for the “mature” and “confident” Hisey, who ended the match with seven saves. Hisey was in a reflective mood after the game.

“I wish I had two more saves,” she said. “I think I helped us stay in the game, but I obviously have things to improve on...I’m not settling on anything.”

The team plays against the Washington schools at home next weekend with Washington on Friday and Washington State on Sunday.

Arizona Wildcats vs. UCLA Bruins

Mulcahy Stadium

Scoring Summary
UCLA - Delanie Sheehan (19’)
ARZ - Madison Goerlinger (20’)
UCLA - Mia Fishel (27’)

Misconduct Summary
ARZ - Ava Hetzel (caution, 52’)

Arizona Wildcats: Hope Hisey - Ava McCray, Jasmine Young, Ava Hetzel (Chelf 54’), Sabrina Enciso, Madison Goerlinger (Sarah Rice 43’, Aguilera 46’, Bonds 57’), Jenna Studer (Zimmerman 46’, Studer 70’, Talley 79’)- Tiana Sidtikun - Iyana Zimmerman (Jordan Hall 31’, Talley 46’, Rice 70’, Zimmerman 79’), Jill Aguilera (Megan Chelf 41’, Goerlinger 46’, Hetzel 73’), Jada Talley (Quincy Bonds 41’, Hocking 46’)

UCLA Bruins: Lauren Brzkcy - Lucy Parker, Delanie Sheehan, Jacey Pederson (Kennedy Faulknor 46’), Brianne Riley - Mia Fishel (Turner 46’, Fishel 59’), Michaela Rosenbaum, Athens Olivia, Marley Canales - Kalia Novak (Megan Edelman 31’, Novak 46’ Pederson 70’), Reilyn Turner (Sunshine Fontes 35’, Edelman 76’)

