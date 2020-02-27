Pima basketball's Lawson named ACCAC Division II Player of the Year; Perez named All-ACCAC and All-Region

Pima Community College women’s basketball players Hallie Lawson (Campo Verde HS) and Alyssa Perez (Marana HS) received post-regular season recognition on Wednesday.

Lawson, a sophomore forward, was selected ACCAC Division II Player of the Year. She was also named first team All-ACCAC conference and first team All-Region I, Division II. Lawson was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week on three occasions. She led the Aztecs averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. She played and started in all 29 games during the regular season.

This is the fifth straight year a Pima women’s basketball player has claimed an ACCAC Player of the Year title. Jacqulynn Nakai (Coconino HS) was named Outright ACCAC Player of the Year last year and was selected ACCAC Division II Player of the Year in 2018. Sydni Stallworth (Palo Verde HS) was selected ACCAC Division II Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

Perez, a sophomore guard, was named second team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. She played and started in 28 games this season averaging 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

The Aztecs finished the regular season at 23-7 overall and will be the No. 2 seed for the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament. They will host No. 3 South Mountain Community College at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday in the semifinals. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

