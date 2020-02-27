Cazares & Escobar homer, combine for 12 RBIs as Pima softball run-rules Paradise Valley

The Pima Community College softball team (4-5, 4-5 in ACCAC) picked up a pair of wins on Thursday at the West Campus Aztec Softball Field over Paradise Valley Community College (2-12, 2-12).

The Aztecs scored 22 runs on 22 hits. Freshman Lesly Cazares (Desert View HS) finished the day 3 for 5 with seven RBIs and five runs scored. Freshman Anisah Triste was a flawless 4 for 4 with six runs scored. Freshman Mariah Bartlett went 4 for 6 with four RBIs.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 10, Paradise Valley CC Pumas 2 (5 innings): Cazares cleared the bases with a grand slam with no outs in the 4th inning to put the Aztecs up 10-1.

She hit an RBI double scoring sophomore Giselle Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) as part of a three-run 1st inning. Bartlett hit a two-run RBI single in the inning driving in Triste and Cazares.

The Aztecs put up another three runs in the 2nd inning. Munoz hit an RBI single to score freshman Gabrielle Favela. Freshman Jazmin Ayala (Sunnyside HS) hit a two-run RBI single with two outs to score Munoz and Triste to make it 6-0.

Cazares finished 2 for 3 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Triste went 1 for 1 with three runs scored and two walks. Munoz was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Ayala finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs while Bartlett went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Triste picked up the win (3-2) as she pitched four and one-third innings, giving up one run (one earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.

PVCC 0 0 1 0 1 2 6 0

PCC 3 3 0 4 x 10 7 1

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 12, Paradise Valley CC Pumas 4 (5 innings): The Aztecs rallied in the 1st inning and poured it on with six runs in the 2nd inning and four runs in the 3rd.

Escobar got things going for the Aztecs with a two-run RBI single in the 1st inning to tie the game at 2-2. She also hit an RBI single in the 2nd inning to score Triste to put the Aztecs up 5-2. She capped off the 3rd inning with a two-run home run to score Cazares.

Munoz hit a sacrifice-fly RBI scoring Danielle Baltazar-Ochoa (Pueblo HS) to put the Aztecs up 3-2. Ayala hit an RBI single to plate Amaya Turner-Vizcarra (Tucson HS) and Bartlett had her second two-run RBI hit of the day as she brought in Cazares and Ayala to make it 7-2. Baltazar-Ochoa capped off the inning with an RBI single to score Escobar to make it 8-2.

Cazares continued her strong day at the plate with a two-run RBI single in the 3rd inning to score Munoz and Triste.

Escobar finished the game 3 for 3 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Bartlett went 3 for 3 with two RBIs while Triste also finished 3 for 3 with three runs scored. Cazares was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Ayala and Baltazar-Ochoa each had an RBI and a run scored.

Ayala picked up the win on the mound (1-2) as she pitched two and one-third innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits with one strikeout and four walks.

PVCC 2 0 1 0 1 4 6 0

PCC 2 6 4 0 x 12 15 1

The Aztecs will cap off a busy week on Saturday when they host GateWay Community College for an ACCAC conference doubleheader on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Softball Field.

- 30 -