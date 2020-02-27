Pima basketball's Lieppert named ACCAC Freshman of the Year; Smith selected All-ACCAC and All-Region

Pima Community College men’s basketball players Jake Lieppert (Saguaro HS) and Rashad Smith (Hamilton HS) earned recognitions from the ACCAC conference on Wednesday for their play during the regular season.

Lieppert, a freshman guard, was named the ACCAC Freshman of the Year. He was also named first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. Lieppert led the ACCAC conference at 24.4 points per game. He also averaged 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal per game.

This is the third time in four years an Aztecs men’s basketball has received the ACCAC Player of the Year title. Abram Carrasco (Cholla HS) was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Year last season. Deion James (Empire HS) was named ACCAC Co-Player of the Year in 2017.

Smith, a sophomore guard, was selected second team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. He averaged 18.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He played and started in all 29 games during the regular season.

The Aztecs finished the regular season at 18-12 overall. They will go into the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament as the No. 4 seed and will play at No. 1 Scottsdale Community College on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

- 30 -