Soccer notes: Enciso embraces a 'different responsibility' for Wildcats

The University of Arizona Wildcats list nine defenders on their roster this season. Of those, four are freshmen and they have gotten a surprising amount of time on the back line. This has added to the roles of the older defensive players.

“It’s given me a different responsibility....now I have to coach the freshmen,” said Sabrina Enciso, a defender who played all 90 minutes in the match against Northern Arizona last Saturday. “There’s a really big transformation from club soccer to college soccer, especially in the PAC-12. These freshmen have a really good work ethic already...that’s a lot of what we already want.”

The team begins its PAC-12 schedule on Friday against #4 UCLA. While the opening matches have given the freshmen a lot of minutes on the field, their opponents haven’t provided the sternest tests. Enciso admitted that she and the others on the back four were not left with much to do.

“We haven’t had anything defensively because our offense has taken care of it. They are doing their job a little too well,” she said with a laugh. “It will change (on Friday)... we are eager to play teams with a good offensive line. It will test us.”

It’s a test they just passed the last time the two teams met in 2019. Arizona defeated UCLA 3-0, the first win over that team since Althea Jones scored a game winner in 2004. That win came, Enciso said, because the Wildcat style matches up well with the style played by most PAC-12 teams.

“A lot of teams in the PAC-12 tell me that they don’t like to play Arizona because we are a high pressing team,” she said. “UCLA has good ball possession and they like to slow the game down...we keep buzzing around so they can’t get into a rhythm. Last year, we disrupted their rhythm completely.”

Arizona kicks off against UCLA on Friday at 6 p.m. The match will be live streamed at ArizonaWildcats.com.

Mulcahy opens up for players' families

Mulcahy Stadium, the home ground of the Arizona Wildcats nestled in the Arroyo Chico neighborhood, has been closed during the pandemic, leaving the only inside audience for the team’s matches being press and athletic department staff.

What civilian audience there is watches from behind their northern fence of the field. Most are families of the players and though they struggle to watch the play between the bars and slats, their cheers can be heard.

They might be easier to hear at the UCLA match on Friday.

The UA Athletic Department announced this week that events will be opened to family members. Coach Tony Amato noted that the fact that the news only got out midweek might keep parents away from Friday’s match.

“I don’t know how many can come on short notice,” he told the blog Arizona Desert Swarm. “But [they] can generate a good amount of noise and help with the vibe and energy, so we’ll appreciate them being there and hopefully we can put together a good performance for them.”

New players and goalkeeper coach for FC Tucson

Thursday, FC Tucson announced that goalkeeping coach Alex Rangel is leaving the team. Rangel joined the team staff last year after being a youth coach.

The team plans to make an announcement of Rangel’s replacement on Friday.

The team also announced the signings of Jared Odenbeck, a midfielder who has played professional soccer in New Zealand and Sweden, former University of Kentucky standout Kaelon Fox and Cornell goalkeeper Ryan Shellow.

