Pima basketball: Arroyo-Plata's double-double average earns her ACCAC Player of the Week

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College women’s basketball player Marlena Arroyo-Plata (Campo Verde HS) produced a strong week as she took home ACCAC Division II Player of the Week honors for the week of Feb. 17-23.

Arroyo-Plata, a 5-11 sophomore forward, averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds to go along with six steals, three assists and a block as the Aztecs beat Chandler-Gilbert Community College and Phoenix College. She also went 9 for 12 from the free throw line.

 Arroyo-Plata is averaging 7.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals as she has played in all 28 games; making 24 starts. She had four points and eight rebounds in Pima’s 67-42 win over Glendale Community College on Tuesday to close the regular season.

The No. 2 seeded Aztecs will host No. 3 South Mountain Community College next Wednesday, Mar. 4 in the NJCAA Region I, Division II semifinals. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Click image to enlarge

Photo by Stephanie Van Latum

Sophomore Marlena Arroyo-Plata (Campo Verde HS) was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week after she averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in Pima's wins over Chandler-Gilbert Community College and Phoenix College. The Aztecs will host an NJCAA Region I, Division II semifinal game next Wednesday against South Mountain Community College.

