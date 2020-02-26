Smith's double-double not enough as Pima men fall to Glendale

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (18-12, 12-10 in ACCAC) closed out regular season play on Tuesday against Glendale Community College (19-10, 14-8).

The Aztecs fell to the Gauchos 92-82. After winning seven straight games, the Aztecs dropped their final two regular season games to potential playoff opponents in Phoenix College and Glendale.

Down 43-41, the Aztecs gave up a 10-2 run to Glendale at the end of the first half and trailed 53-43.

The Aztecs were able to close the gap in the second half at 68-64 but could not overtake the lead. The Gauchos went on a 7-0 run to retake the double digit advantage at 75-64 with 8:05 left.

Sophomore Rashad Smith (Hamilton HS) finished with a game-high 34 points on 13 for 25 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds.

Freshman Jake Lieppert (Saguaro HS) scored 19 points with six rebounds while sophomore Jordan Robinson posted 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Aztecs recognized sophomores Smith, Robinson, Cole Gerken (Ironwood Ridge HS), Nick Rosquist (The Gregory School), Herbie Arana (Rio Rico HS), Julian Edgerson and Team Manager Nico Saavedra before the game.

The Aztecs will be the No. 4 seed at the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament. They will play at No. 1 seeded Scottsdale Community College on Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

- 30 -