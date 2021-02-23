Bannister and Jackson solid on mound, Kiraly bats big as Pima baseball sweeps Paradise Valley

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College baseball team (5-1) played its first road doubleheader of the season on Tuesday at Paradise Valley Community College (0-5) in Phoenix.

The Aztecs received solid starts on the mound from freshmen Wilson Bannister and Jaren Jackson. Freshman Trent Kiraly provided some timely hitting with two home runs on the day. Sophomore Terrell Huggins (Cienega HS) continued his hot streak at the plate, going 4 for 9 with four RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 8, Paradise Valley CC Pumas 4 (7 innings): The Aztecs broke open the game in the 5th inning scoring five runs to take control.

With two outs in the inning, Huggins came through in the clutch with a bases-clearing RBI double scoring freshman Zavien Watson, sophomore Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS) and freshman Bradon Zastrow to put the Aztecs up 5-0. Sophomore Bailey Seeger followed with an RBI triple to plate Huggins.

Kiraly added some insurance with a solo home run with one out in the 6th inning to make it 8-0.

Durazo scored the first run on the game in the 2nd inning, and sophomore Angel Ochoa (Canyon del Oro HS) made it 2-0 in the 3rd inning after scoring on an error.

Huggins finished 1 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Durazo went 2 for 3 with two runs while Kiraly was 1 for 1 with an RBI and a run. Seeger finished 1 for 3 with an RBI and a walk.

Bannister (1-1) picked up the win after he threw five and one-third innings of shutout ball, giving up just four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.

PCC 0 1 1 0 5 1 0 8 11 1

PVCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 7 1

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 6, Paradise Valley CC Pumas 2: The Aztecs trailed 2-1 heading into the top of the 6th inning but responded with five unanswered runs to complete the rally.

Kiraly tied the game in the 6th with a lead-off home run to make it 2-2. Huggins put the Aztecs up for good with a solo home run with one out in the 8th inning.

The Aztecs added three insurance runs in the 9th as they took advantage of Paradise Valley’s miscues as Ochoa, freshman Alec Acevedo (Nogales HS) and Durazo all scored in the inning.

Huggins finished the game going 3 for 5 with an RBI, a run and two stolen bases while Kiraly was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Sophomore Alex Kelch (Tucson HS) went 1 for 1 with a run and two walks.

Jackson (1-0) earned the win after going seven innings, giving up two runs (two earned) on three hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Freshman Chaison Miklich earned the save after pitching one and one-third innings with three strikeouts.

PCC 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 6 7 1

PVCC 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 7

The Aztecs are back on the road on Saturday when they play at Arizona Western College in an ACCAC conference doubleheader. First game starts at noon.

