Sun Cup: Massive win for Crew over Houston; Red Bulls edge Sporting Kansas City | Tucson preseason soccer

The Columbus Crew earned the Sun Cup trophy on Saturday night in the team's first year of participating in preseason competition at Kino Sports Complex. This year marked the 10th February that Tucson has hosted Major League Soccer teams.

Sporting Kansas City 1 (Kinda 61') - New York Red Bulls 2 (Valot 60', Cásseres pk 85')

The first half of the windy afternoon match ended scoreless, but a late penalty kick allowed the Red Bulls to end their tournament with a win.

Kansas City's Khiry Shelton nearly opened the first half with a goal for his side after a run into the box. New York keeper Ryan Meara batted the shot away with an outstretched hand. Despite his heroics, Meara had to be replaced moments later after a collision with an attacking player.

Third-year Red Bull Florian Valot scored the first goal, but Kansas City equalized a moment after a restart. Shelton dished the ball to Alan Pulido. Instead of the Mexican striker taking a shot, he sent the ball to Gadi Kinda. Kinda sent the ball past substitute keeper David Jensen.

A hit in the box against New York forward Tom Barlow earned the Red Bulls a penalty kick. Sporting keeper Tim Melia has stopped seven penalty kicks in his MLS career, but Cristian Cásseres Jr. easily got it past him.

Sporting opens their season in Vancouver with a match against the Whitecaps on Saturday. The Red Bulls open at home on March 1st against FC Cincinnati.

Columbus Crew 4 (Zardes 1', 23', Mensa 4', Zelarayán 10') - Houston Dynamo 1 (McNamara 53')

Houston delivered a 4-0 drubbing to RSL on Wednesday night. Anyone who thought they would repeat that sort of performance on Saturday was disabused of that notion thirty-five seconds into the match.

All it took was the match's initial kick off and twelve passes for Gyasi Zardes to get the ball into the back of the net. Four minutes later, Johnathan Mensa extended the lead after converting a corner kick.

The demolition of Houston didn't stop: Lucas Zelarayán, Columbus's new Argentine midfielder, put another one on the scoreboard with a chip over Houston's keeper in the tenth minute.

Columbus's attacking prowess was impressive, but their defense also showed well. It took until the 22nd minute before the Dynamo mounted a serious attack. Tommy McNamara found a rare seam in the Crew's defense, but his shot was saved.

A moment later, Zardes responded with another goal.

McNamara finally had his chance to score after the half-time break when a defensive error gave him an opening.

Zardes earned the tournament's Golden Boot with three goals in the tournament. Columbus opens their season against New York City FC on March 1st. Houston opens on Saturday at the LA Galaxy.

Other Matches

Houston's night game was their second of the day. They defeated the United Soccer League's OKC Energy earlier in the day 3 - 1.

Phoenix Rising FC beat Real Salt Lake in a match in Tempe. Former FC Tucson player Jon Bakero scored in the 3 - 2 win.

Golden Boot

The wind almost took down the sponsor background on Gyasi Zardes during the postgame interview. The Columbus and U.S. national team forward calmly pushed the display back in place and continued speaking to reporters.

The calm demeanor belied the dismantling the team had just delivered.

"We had watched film on our opponents," he said. "From the get go we wanted to match their intensity. We wanted to jump right on them."

Zardes has been coming to Tucson to play since before he became a professional. He played against FC Tucson during his time as a member of the Ventura County Fusion.

"It was amazing to come back here," he said. "It was a long time ago, but it was good to see what hard work leads you to."

- 30 -