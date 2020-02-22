Gleason's 18 points, Arroyo-Plata & Lawson double-doubles fuel Pima women over Phx College

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (22-7, 15-6 in ACCAC) continues its stellar play down the stretch as it won a sixth straight game on Saturday.

The No. 20-ranked Aztecs defeated Phoenix College 80-64 capturing their final regular season road win.

The Aztecs remain one game behind Mesa Community College for the No. 1 seed at the NJCAA Region I, Division II tournament. The Thunderbirds beat Chandler-Gilbert Community College 81-54.

The Aztecs took a double digit lead after the first quarter leading 26-16. They took control by outscoring the Bears (9-20, 9-12) 19-6 in the second quarter to take a 45-22 lead into the locker room.

Sophomore Haile Gleason finished with a team-high 18 points as she went 4 for 8 from three-point range and 5 for 10 from the field.

Sophomore Marlena Arroyo-Plata (Campo Verde HS) produced her second straight double-double as she was a force on the glass finishing with 16 points and 17 rebounds (six offensive boards). She also had six steals. Fellow sophomore Hallie Lawson (Campo Verde HS) also had a double-double as she scored 14 points on 5 for 10 shooting and 10 rebounds.

Freshman Fama Thiam (Highland HS) contributed with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

“This was a great road win over a potential playoff match-up,” Pima women’s basketball coach Todd Holthaus said.

The Aztecs will close out the regular season on Tuesday against Glendale Community College at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. It will be Homecoming and Sophomore Night at the gym. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

