They are Lumberjacks and they are OK: Arizona soccer faces off with Northern Arizona

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Saturday night, the Arizona Wildcats play the last of four matches before beginning their PAC-12 schedule. The team has piled up an impressive record over the course of their first three games, even though their choice of opponents was limited by COVID-19. All three games were wins with a total score of 10-1. If you really want to geek out on the numbers, it’s been 239 game minutes since anyone scored on them.

Coach Tony Amato is happy but cautious with what he’s seen so far, especially pandemic restrictions..

“There are some areas that we are not as far along in, and some areas where we are further along in,” said Amato. “It’s gone well so far overall because we’ve been able to maneuver the protocols. It’s been a lot.”

Saturday’s match will be against Northern Arizona University. Normally at this point, there would be something to write about how the team has done previously or even how they have matched up against Arizona in recent years.

COVID restrictions have really curtailed NAU’s scheduling options this year. The team has played only one previous match, a 2-0 win over Grand Canyon, and Arizona is their last match until a limited six-game Big Sky Conference season begins on March 12.

In that match against Grand Canyon, forward Paige Mailing recorded assists on both goals. On the other side of the field, Taryn Benham earned the shut out. Their on-field performance grabbed places on the Big Sky Conference team of the week.

NAU hasn’t played against the Wildcats since a spring season match in 2017, but coach Kylie Louw is a bit of a familiar face at Mulcahy Stadium. She played for coach Tony Amato at Stephen F. Austin University and followed him to Tucson to be his assistant when he was hired in 2013. She became an assistant at NAU in 2017 and was promoted to head coach in 2019.

“Kylie understands what it takes to win soccer games at this level,” he said. “So I would expect her team is going to be really competitive and up to the challenge.”

“We are going to have to match that or it’s going to be a long evening,” he added.

The 4-0 scoreline against New Mexico State enabled Amato to give many of the freshmen a long run out on the field. Amato still wants to play them, but doesn’t anticipate the same opportunities for as much time in Saturday’s match. Ava McCray, who scored the team’s first goal this season, is still injured and won’t be on the field. Hannah Clifford, who missed out on the New Mexico State match as well, is still questionable. Jill Aguilera has an ongoing hamstring injury that meant she played with a bandaged thigh last Saturday. Amato reports that she’s being “monitored.”

Arizona plays against the Lumberjacks Saturday at 5 pm. The match will be streamed at PAC-12.com.

- 30 -