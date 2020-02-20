Pima women's tennis drops conference opener to Eastern Arizona College

The Pima Community College women’s tennis team opened ACCAC conference play on Thursday against Eastern Arizona College.

The No. 24-ranked Aztecs fell to the Gila Monsters 9-0 at the West Campus Aztec Tennis Courts

Sophomore Olivia Manheimer (Ironwood Ridge HS) fell to Mariana Ramirez 6-2, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match-up.

Sophomore Melina Oropeza (Nogales HS) was shut out in her No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-0 against Kia Carvalho-Landell.

In the No. 3 singles match, freshman Aubree Weik (Walden Grove HS) was shut out 6-0, 6-0 by Aliya Henry.

Sophomore Valeria Miranda (Sunnyside HS) lost in her No. 4 singles match to Lacie Whitmer 6-1, 6-1.

Freshman Yulisa Gomez-Abundio (Desert View HS) played a tough second set at No. 5 singles but fell to Nia Black 6-0, 6-4.

Freshman Abbey McGuire (Desert Christian HS) played at No. 6 singles and lost to Ana Khabarovsk 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles play, Manheimer and Oropeza dropped their No. 1 doubles match to Ramirez and Henry 8-1. Weik and Miranda fell to Carvalho-Landell and Whitmer in their No. 2 doubles match 8-1. Gomez-Abundio and McGuire lost at No. 3 doubles to Black and Mikayla Herrera 8-1.

The Aztecs are back at the West Campus Aztec Tennis Courts on Tuesday when they host No. 22 ranked Mesa Community College. First serve is at 1:30 p.m.

- 30 -