Sports

Pima women's tennis drops conference opener to Eastern Arizona College

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s tennis team opened ACCAC conference play on Thursday against Eastern Arizona College.

The No. 24-ranked Aztecs fell to the Gila Monsters 9-0 at the West Campus Aztec Tennis Courts

Sophomore Olivia Manheimer (Ironwood Ridge HS) fell to Mariana Ramirez 6-2, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match-up.

Sophomore Melina Oropeza (Nogales HS) was shut out in her No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-0 against Kia Carvalho-Landell.

In the No. 3 singles match, freshman Aubree Weik (Walden Grove HS) was shut out 6-0, 6-0 by Aliya Henry.

Sophomore Valeria Miranda (Sunnyside HS) lost in her No. 4 singles match to Lacie Whitmer 6-1, 6-1.

Freshman Yulisa Gomez-Abundio (Desert View HS) played a tough second set at No. 5 singles but fell to Nia Black 6-0, 6-4.

Freshman Abbey McGuire (Desert Christian HS) played at No. 6 singles and lost to Ana Khabarovsk 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles play, Manheimer and Oropeza dropped their No. 1 doubles match to Ramirez and Henry 8-1. Weik and Miranda fell to Carvalho-Landell and Whitmer in their No. 2 doubles match 8-1. Gomez-Abundio and McGuire lost at No. 3 doubles to Black and Mikayla Herrera 8-1.

The Aztecs are back at the West Campus Aztec Tennis Courts on Tuesday when they host No. 22 ranked Mesa Community College. First serve is at 1:30 p.m.

- 30 -
Photo by Raymond Suarez

Freshman Yuliza Gomez-Abundio (Desert View HS) played a tight second set but fell to Nia Black in her No. 5 singles match as the No. 24 ranked Aztecs women's tennis team dropped their conference opener to Eastern Arizona College 9-0.

Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters 9, (24) Pima CC Aztecs 0

