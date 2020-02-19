Arroyo-Plata's double-double helps carry Pima women's basketball to 5th straight win

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (21-7, 14-6 in ACCAC) would not be denied on Wednesday at Chandler-Gilbert Community College (13-14, 9-11).

The No. 20-ranked Aztecs dominated the Coyotes 88-55 in route to their fifth straight win.

Up 15-10 after the first quarter, the Aztecs poured it on in the second quarter as they outscored Chandler-Gilbert 25-13 to take a 40-23 lead at the break. They held the Coyotes to under 20 points in each the third and fourth quarters.

Sophomore Marlena Arroyo-Plata (Campo Verde HS) finished with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds (seven offensive). She shot 8 for 15 from the field.

Sophomore Hallie Lawson (Campo Verde HS) posted 16 points on 8 for 14 shooting with six rebounds and three assists.

Sophomore Haile Gleason was clutch again from behind the arc as she went 4 for 7 and finished with 14 points. Fellow sophomore Alyssa Perez (Marana HS) posted 11 points on 5 for 8 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and three assists.

Freshman Keara Felix finished with nine points while fellow freshman Fama Thiam (Highland HS) contributed with seven points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

The Aztecs remain one game behind Mesa Community College for the No. 1 seed with two regular season contests left. The Aztecs will play at Phoenix College on Saturday at 2 p.m.

