Baltazar-Ochoa homers as Pima softball earns split at Chandler-Gilbert

The Pima Community College softball team (1-4, 1-4 in ACCAC) picked up its first victory of the season on Wednesday at Chandler-Gilbert Community College (2-5, 1-3).

The Aztecs got offensive production from freshman Malaealani Fraser (Salpointe Catholic HS) as she went 5 for 7 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Fellow freshman Danielle Baltazar-Ochoa (Pueblo HS) had some big hits in the second game.

Game 1: Chandler-Gilbert CC Coyotes 8, Pima CC Aztecs 7: The 7th inning rally was cut short for the Aztecs.

Trailing 4-0 after the 1st inning, the Aztecs came back and scored six runs in the top of the 3rd inning.

Freshman Mariah Bartlett hit a go-ahead two-run RBI double to score freshman Anisah Triste and Isabella Escobar to put the Aztecs up 6-4. Escobar had tied the game in the previous at-bat with an RBI double to plate freshman Jazmine Ayala (Sunnyside HS).

Fraser put Pima on the board with an RBI double to score sophomore Jessica Lozania (Sahuarita HS). Triste also had an RBI single in the inning to bring in Fraser.

In the 7th inning, freshman Lesly Cazares (Desert view HS) hit a one-out triple. She was driven in by a groundout RBI from Escobar. Bartlett flew out to end the game.

Lozania was a flawless 3 for 3 with a run scored. Fraser finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Cazares also went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, a double and a triple. Escobar went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Bartlett finished 1 for 4 with two RBIs.

Ayala (0-2) took the loss after she pitched four and two-third innings, giving up eight runs (five earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and six walks.

PCC 0 0 6 0 0 0 1 7 12 2

CGCC 4 0 0 2 2 0 x 8 9 1

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 7, Chandler-Gilbert CC Coyotes 2: The Aztecs got to the Chandler-Gilbert pitching early as they scored four runs in the 1st inning.

Sophomore Amaya Turner-Vizcarra (Tucson HS) led off the game with a walk and a stolen base. She was driven in by Fraser’s RBI single. Fraser later scored on an error to put Pima up 2-0. Cazares hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to bring in Triste. Three batters later and with two outs, Baltazar-Ochoa hit an RBI single to score Ayala to cap off the inning.

Lozania hit an RBI single in the 2nd inning to score fellow sophomore Giselle Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) as the Aztecs took a 5-1 lead.

The Aztecs added two more insurance runs as Baltazar-Ochoa hit a two-run home run with two outs to score sophomore Hope Adams (Benson HS).

Baltazar-Ochoa finished the game 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Fraser went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored while Lozania was 1 for 4 with an RBI.

Triste pitched a complete-game and picked up the win (1-1), giving up two runs (two earned) on 10 hits with nine strikeouts and one walk on 125 pitches.

PCC 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 7 11 0

CGCC 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 10 1

The Aztecs return to the West Campus Aztec Softball Field on Saturday when they host Central Arizona College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First pitch is at noon.

- 30 -