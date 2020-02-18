Pima baseball suffers first defeat, gets swept at South Mountain

The Pima Community College baseball team (13-2, 2-2 in ACCAC) had a rough outing in its first road games of the season on Wednesday at South Mountain Community College (8-7, 3-1)

Game 1: South Mountain CC Cougars 7, (7) Pima CC Aztecs 5: The Aztecs took the lead in the early innings but the Cougars scored seven unanswered runs to take the lead for good.

The Aztecs got on the board in the 1st inning when freshman Alex Kelch (Tucson HS) hit a two-run RBI double to drive in sophomore Alex Bustamante (Canyon del Oro HS) and freshman Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS). Kelch scored on a double-play ball hit by freshman Marcel Bachelier (Nogales HS) to put the Aztecs up 3-0.

Bustamante made it 4-0 in the 2nd inning when he hit a two-out RBI single to score sophomore JJ Rollon (Skyline HS), who had led off the inning with a single.

The Cougars scored four runs in the 4th inning and three runs in the 5th to put the Aztecs down 7-4.

Pima tried to rally in the 7th as freshman Chaison Miklich and Rollon started the inning with a single and a hit-by-pitch respectively. Miklich was picked off at third base after a wild pitch and freshman Ajay Ram (Ironwood Ridge HS) grounded out. Sophomore Armando Aguilar hit a RBI single to score Rollon. Bustmanate struck out to end the game.

Bustamante was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored while Kelch finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Rollon went 1 for 2 with two runs and Aguilar was 1 for 1 with an RBI.

Sophomore Jimmy Gamboa (1-1) took the loss as he pitched four and one-third innings, giving up seven runs (two earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

PCC 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 7 3

SMCC 0 0 0 4 3 0 x 7 5 1

Game 2: South Mountain CC Cougars 15, (7) Pima CC Aztecs 1 (7 innings): The Aztecs could not stop the offensive barrage as they fell in a run-rule loss.

The Cougars scored four runs in the 5th inning and seven runs in the 6th to take control.

Down 2-0 in the 2nd inning, freshman Jose Enriquez led it off with a solo home run to cut the lead in half. The Aztecs finished with four hits.

Enriquez finished 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored. Sophomore Angel Ochoa (Canyon del Oro HS) went 1 for 2 while Durazo and Miklich each went 1 for 3.

Freshman John Dormanen (Ironwood Ridge HS) took the loss (3-1) as he threw four innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

PCC 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 2

SMCC 2 1 0 1 4 7 x 15 11 1

The Aztecs will be back on the road on Saturday when they play at No. 2 ranked Mesa Community College (Division II) in an ACCAC conference doubleheader. First pitch is at noon.

- 30 -