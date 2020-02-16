Two draws in first day of Sun Cup soccer | MLS preseason in Tucson

The 2020 installment of the Visit Tucson Sun Cup opened with two matches at Kino Sports Complex on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake 0 – Sporting Kansas City 0

The afternoon match was likely frustrating for fans who wanted to see scoring. The two teams ended in a scoreless draw, but the match featured the debut of Kansas City’s big-name pickup, Mexican national team striker Alan Pulido.

RSL struggled to threaten SKC’s goal, the only real chance coming in the 10th minute with longtime Realista Kyle Beckerman making a shot off of a corner kick.

New acquisition Pulido managed one of four first half shots for SKC, an inside-the-box rocket that Nigerian-born defender Nedum Onuoha saved a foot off the line.

RSL’s line-up featured four players with Tucson ties. Tucson-born Justen Glad and Donny Toia played all 90 minutes, along with former FC Tucson player Aaron Herrera. Former FC Tucson midfielder Tate Schmitt came in at the half-hour mark.

Houston Dynamo 1 (Rodríguez 34’) – New York Red Bulls 1 (Kaku 12’)

The Red Bulls and Houston took the field on Saturday night without some of their best known players of recent seasons. New York’s Bradley Wright-Phillips and Luis Robles will be suiting up for new teams this year. Houston’s Ricardo Clark and DaMarcus Beasley retired at the end of last season.

Unlike the early match, both teams showed their attacking prowess immediately, with New York’s Florian Valot and Houston’s Mauro Manotas making early shots from their teams.

Red Bulls’ Paraguayan midfielder Alejandro Gamarra, known as Kaku, earned the first spot on the scoreboard for the day when a Houston Defender deflected his corner kick into his own net.

Houston’s Manotas had a shot in the 58th minute. When the Red Bulls defense didn’t properly clear the ball, it fell to Memo Rodríguez to finish and tie up the match.

Other Saturday matches

Houston beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 in a 45-minute mini-game held at a field at Kino Sports Complex during the afternoon match.

Phoenix Rising lost to the Columbus Crew in a match in Tempe. Columbus’s Gyasi Zardes scored the lone goal of the match.

About Schmitt

After the match, RSL’s Tate Schmitt noted that the match was a good training exercise as they look forward to starting the MLS season next month.

“We are coming off a full week of training…working on defensive principles,” he said. “It was a good game for us to be under it, to communicate when there’s trouble in situations to work through them.”

Roger That

Like Schmitt, SKC’s Roger Espinoza noted that the match was a training exercise. He was still disappointed in the lack of scoring but noted that they were able to keep RSL from meaningful attacks.

“A lot of pressure up high,” he said. “We try to stop teams from playing. That’s what we did…we moved as a unit and it worked well.”

Espinoza’s team is taking a new direction this year. After many mostly successful seasons without a big name player, the team has brought one in: former CD Guadalajara striker Alan Pulido.

“It changes a lot,” he said. “It puts pressure on all of us. Not just that position in particular. Every position we have a player that is fighting for a spot…expectations are higher.”

Long Game

Aaron Long didn’t play in Friday night’s match, but has not had a quiet off-season. He spent time at U.S. national team camp and played in a win against Costa Rica at the beginning of this month.

The team let go of some well-known players, but he notes that the team has been “gelling” during their time in preseason

“We got rid of big name players and fan favorites,” he said. “It’s time for all of us to step up and fill those shoes as leaders.”

The Red Bulls had a surprisingly vocal contingent of supporters in the crowd. For Long, it was like a home game for other reasons. He spent three seasons playing for FC Tucson.

“I love coming back here and seeing familiar faces,” he said. “I go to eegee’s and try out the flavor of the month…I love coming to Tucson. It brings back memories.”

- 30 -