5 score in double figures as Pima women's basketball overpowers South Mountain

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (20-7, 13-6 in ACCAC) pulled away in the second half against South Mountain Community College (11-12, 9-10) on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The Aztecs defeated the Cougars 96-68 for their fourth straight win as they continue to put pressure on Mesa Community College for the No. 1 seed in the ACCAC Division II standings. There are three regular season games remaining.

The Aztecs have won 20 games or more for the fifth straight season.

The Aztecs took a 45-37 lead at halftime but went up double digits after outscoring the Cougars 26-17 in the third quarter to take a 71-54 advantage. The Aztecs began the fourth quarter on a 15-4 run to increase the lead at 86-58.

The Aztecs had five players score in double figures; led by sophomore Haile Gleason, who scored 21 points off the bench. She went 6 for 16 from the behind the arc and also had six rebounds and three assists.

Freshman Fama Thiam (Highland HS) went 9 for 12 from the field and finished with a career-high 19 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Sophomore Alyssa Perez (Marana HS) fell short of a double-double as she posted 16 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Sierra Mich’l had 13 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

Sophomore Hallie Lawson (Campo Verde HS) was also short of a double-double as she contributed with 11 points and nine rebounds. Fellow sophomore Marlena Arroyo-Plata (Campo Verde HS) had eight points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

The Aztecs will hit the road for the next two games. They will play at Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

- 30 -
Stephanie Van Latum

Freshman Fama Thiam (Highland HS) scored a career-high 19 points as the Aztecs women's basketball team won their fourth straight game after beating South Mountain Community College 96-68. The Aztecs are now 20--7 overall and 13-6 in ACCAC conference play.

Pima CC Aztecs 96, South Mountain CC Cougars 68

SMCC   23   14   17   14   68
PCC      29   16   26   25   96

