Ochoa's 6 RBIs & Castillo's 2 relief stints help Pima baseball stay undefeated

The No. 12-ranked Pima Community College baseball team (13-0, 2-0 in ACCAC) earned two dramatic wins at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field against No. 13 Arizona Western College (8-5, 0-2) on Saturday to open ACCAC conference play.

Sophomore Angel Castillo (Sunnyside HS) picked up two wins on the mound in relief appearances while fellow sophomore Angel Ochoa (Canyon del Oro HS) finished the day 3 for 8 with six RBIs and two runs scored. He came up with two crucial bases loaded hits in the second game.

Game 1: (12) Pima CC Aztecs 7, (13) Arizona Western College Matadors 6: The Aztecs won the game in the 7th inning, converting on two errors by the Matadors.

The Aztecs trailed 6-4 with two runners on and two outs in the 7th. Freshman Chaison Miklich reached on an error which scored freshman Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS) and pinch runner Andre Greene (Rio Rico HS). Later, Miklich would score from second base on an error to win the game.

The Aztecs trailed 5-0 after the top of the 1st inning but would slowly chip away. The Aztecs scored two in the bottom of the 1st inning. Sophomore Alex Bustamante (Canyon del Oro HS) scored on a throwing error. Freshman Jose Enriquez hit a groundout, but it scored freshman Alex Kelch (Tucson HS) from third base to make it 5-2.

Miklich and Ochoa hit RBI singles in the 3rd inning to close the gap to 5-4. Durazo and Enriquez scored the runs in the inning.

Durazo finished the game 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a walk. Miklich went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Ochoa was 1 for 3 with an RBI while Bustamante went 1 for 4 with a run.

Castillo (3-0) pitched the final two-thirds of the top of the 7th inning with one strikeout and one walk. Freshman Ian Mejia (Sahuarita HS) started the game and threw six and one-third innings, giving up six runs (two earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

AWC 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 7 5

PCC 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 7 8 3

Game 2: (12) Pima CC Aztecs 15, (13) Arizona Western College Matadors 12: The Aztecs rallied on two occasions to retake the lead as they scored seven runs in each the 5th and 6th innings to finally put away the Matadors.

Down 7-1, sophomore Bailey Seeger hit a groundout RBI to score Ochoa, who reach on an error to begin the inning. Two batters later, Durazo hit a two-run home run to right field on a full count to make it 7-4. Freshman Ajay Ram (Ironwood Ridge HS) hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to plate Kelch. The Aztecs loaded the bases with two walks and Ochoa cleared it with a three-run RBI double to give Pima an 8-7 lead.

The Matadors responded by putting up five in the top of the 6th to retake the lead at 12-8.

The Aztecs loaded the bases with no outs to start their half of the 6th. Enriquez hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to score Bustamante. With the bases juiced again with two outs, sophomore JJ Rollon (Skyline HS) was hit by a pitch to score Durazo to make it 12-10. Ochoa stepped up again tying the game at 12-12 with a two-run RBI single scoring Kelch and Ram. Seeger reached on an error and Rollon scored to put the Aztecs up 13-12. Bustamante followed with a two-run RBI single of his own.

Ochoa went 2 for 5 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Bustamante was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Durazo finished 1 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Miklich was 3 for 4 with a run. Freshman Marcel Bachelier (Nogales HS) went yard to put Pima on the scoreboard in the 2nd inning. He was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run.

Castillo (4-0) picked up another win in a relief appearance as he pitched one inning, giving up three runs (none earned) on one hit with one strikeout and one walk. Miklich picked up the save as he threw the final two innings, giving up one hit with four strikeouts and one walk.

AWC 2 0 4 0 1 5 0 0 0 12 16 2

PCC 0 1 0 0 7 7 0 0 x 15 13 3

The Aztecs hit the road for three straight ACCAC conference doubleheaders. They will play at South Mountain Community College on Tuesday in Phoenix. First game starts at noon.

- 30 -