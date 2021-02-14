 Four score: Wildcat soccer earns quartet over New Mexico State
Sponsored by

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com!
Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you.
SIGN UP NOW »

Sports

Four score: Wildcat soccer earns quartet over New Mexico State

Hisey earns second shutout; Aguilera nets fourth goal

Click photo to enlarge

Wildcats striker Quincy Bonds competes with Aggies defender Lece Aviles for the ball. - Josh Pearson/TucsonSentinel.com

Share

As of Saturday night, it’s three games and three wins for the Arizona Wildcats after the team shut out New Mexico State, 4 - 0.

Jada Talley was the more active forward in the early going, but it took a free kick in the 16th minute from her sister striker Jill Aguilera to set her up for the team’s first. Aguilera’s kick from outside the goal box found Jordan Hall. Hall delivered it across the face of the goal to Talley for an expert finish.

Minutes later, freshman defender Ava Hetzel, playing just past the midfield line, delivered the ball to Aguilera. A bandaged thigh didn’t keep the forward from a few fancy steps that brought NMS goalkeeper Makenna Gottschalk off her line. After slipping past Gottschalk, a quick tap in was all it took to give Aguilera her fourth goal of the season.

A defender like Hetzel could be confident to play so far up because New Mexico was unable to mount a sustained attack. Their few first-half feints into the Wildcat’s portion of the pitch only generated a single chance on goal.

With the second half came the opportunity to give more freshmen an opportunity to take the field. Jasmine Young, getting her longest run out of the season so far, made a cross in the 60th minute that got tipped into the goal by an Aggies defender.

Grace Santos put the exclamation mark on the evening in the 80th minute with a shot from the top of the box that made it past a leaping Gottschalk.

The Freshest Kids in Town

In all, 10 freshmen saw time in the match, including a rare goalkeeper substitution that brought in Samantha Hauk to close things out. This wasn’t just a matter of charity on the part of coach Amato. Some injuries meant fewer experienced options on the bench. The verdict from players and coaches was that things worked out well.

“We have players that can step up,” said forward Jada Talley. “It was good. It’s good seeing my teammates not fold under pressure and really work for us.”

TucsonSentinel.com relies on contributions from our readers to support our reporting on Tucson's civic affairs. Donate to TucsonSentinel.com today!
If you're already supporting us, please encourage your friends, neighbors, colleagues and customers to help support quality local independent journalism.

Grace Santos, who scored her first goal of the year, also had praise for the freshmen.

“I’ve been impressed,” said Santos “It’s not easy to come in and go from high school to college soccer and some of them have been asked to step up very quickly.”

J & J

In all, 10 goals have been scored by the Wildcats over three games so far. A combined six have come from two people: Jada Talley and Jill Aguilera. Is there a worry that the team is too dependent on the two of them?

“No,” said coach Tony Amato with a bit of curtness then a laugh.

“I’d be worried if we didn’t have players like Jada and Jill scoring goals,” he said. “Anytime that you have two electric players like that put it in the back of the net you feel really good about that. If you have one, you still feel good. If you have none, you don’t sleep at night.”

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Arizona Wildcats vs. New Mexico State Aggies

Mulcahy Stadium

Goals

ARZ - Jada Talley (17’)
ARZ - Jill Aguilera (20’)
ARZ - Own goal (60’)
ARZ - Grace Santos (80’)

Discipline

No cautions or ejections

Arizona Wildcats: Hope Hisey (Samantha Hauk 73’) - Ava Hetzel (Jasmine Young 33’), Sabrina Enciso, Jenna Studer (Sarah Rice 58’), Mariah Dunn (Hetzel 45’, Dunn 72’, Jordyn Schulte 81’) - Madison Goerlinger (Megan Chelf 29’, Kayden Heinrich 58’, Sidtikun 70’, Molly Shannon 85’), Iliana Hocking (Grace Santos 39’, Goerlinger 45’, Bonds 58’, Talley 73’, Heinrich 86’) - Quincy Bonds (Iyanna Zimmerman 26’, Santos 58’), Jordan Hall (Tiana Sidtikum 29’, Hocking 58’, Alex Day 81’), Jill Aguilera (Hall 54’), Jada Talley (Sabrina Hillyer 58’, Goerlinger 70’)

New Mexico State Aggies: Makenna Gottschalk - Jordan Gregory (Olson 70’), Emma Smith (Lyric Baker 43’, Smith 61’) , Annalise Pacheco - Hannah Draper (Corey Kiser 21’), Grace Olson (Draper 54’, Price 70’), Xitaly Hernández (Gianna Valenti 35’, Ormson 66’, Bella García 73’, Jocelyn Tallent-Burleson 85’) - Megan Ormson (Khari Price 36’, Leitner 61’), Shea O’Connor (Hernández 58’), Hannah Leitner (Loma McNeese 36’, O’Connor 73’), Lece Aviles (Valenti 87’)

Categories

sports, soccer, college, breaking, 1000 px

Read more about

ava hetzel, grace santos, jada talley, jasmine young, jill aguilera, jordan hall, makenna gottschalk, samantha hauk, tony amato, ua, wildcats

More by Ted Prezelski