Four score: Wildcat soccer earns quartet over New Mexico State

As of Saturday night, it’s three games and three wins for the Arizona Wildcats after the team shut out New Mexico State, 4 - 0.

Jada Talley was the more active forward in the early going, but it took a free kick in the 16th minute from her sister striker Jill Aguilera to set her up for the team’s first. Aguilera’s kick from outside the goal box found Jordan Hall. Hall delivered it across the face of the goal to Talley for an expert finish.

Minutes later, freshman defender Ava Hetzel, playing just past the midfield line, delivered the ball to Aguilera. A bandaged thigh didn’t keep the forward from a few fancy steps that brought NMS goalkeeper Makenna Gottschalk off her line. After slipping past Gottschalk, a quick tap in was all it took to give Aguilera her fourth goal of the season.

A defender like Hetzel could be confident to play so far up because New Mexico was unable to mount a sustained attack. Their few first-half feints into the Wildcat’s portion of the pitch only generated a single chance on goal.

With the second half came the opportunity to give more freshmen an opportunity to take the field. Jasmine Young, getting her longest run out of the season so far, made a cross in the 60th minute that got tipped into the goal by an Aggies defender.

Grace Santos put the exclamation mark on the evening in the 80th minute with a shot from the top of the box that made it past a leaping Gottschalk.

The Freshest Kids in Town

In all, 10 freshmen saw time in the match, including a rare goalkeeper substitution that brought in Samantha Hauk to close things out. This wasn’t just a matter of charity on the part of coach Amato. Some injuries meant fewer experienced options on the bench. The verdict from players and coaches was that things worked out well.

“We have players that can step up,” said forward Jada Talley. “It was good. It’s good seeing my teammates not fold under pressure and really work for us.”

Grace Santos, who scored her first goal of the year, also had praise for the freshmen.

“I’ve been impressed,” said Santos “It’s not easy to come in and go from high school to college soccer and some of them have been asked to step up very quickly.”

J & J

In all, 10 goals have been scored by the Wildcats over three games so far. A combined six have come from two people: Jada Talley and Jill Aguilera. Is there a worry that the team is too dependent on the two of them?

“No,” said coach Tony Amato with a bit of curtness then a laugh.

“I’d be worried if we didn’t have players like Jada and Jill scoring goals,” he said. “Anytime that you have two electric players like that put it in the back of the net you feel really good about that. If you have one, you still feel good. If you have none, you don’t sleep at night.”

- 30 -