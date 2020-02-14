I spoke to newly minted FC Tucson President Amanda Powers on Thursday. She was on her way to the airport to greet a newly arrived player.

Powers has been on the job about six weeks and hasn’t yet moved her family here. She’s learned a little bit about the town though, and has a family connection to the Old Pueblo. Her mother spent time in Tucson in the early 1970s as an organizer for the United Farm Workers.

“There’s a spirit here of unity already…there is a pride here that exists to do things the Tucson way,” she said. “People come together to make a better Tucson. I think people want to support local initiatives.”

“That’s similar to Albuquerque,” she added. “All we wanted to do was create hope and try to rally to create pride. We have similar social and educational issues, and there’s an economic disparity here…If we can be a club that represents Tucsonans, then we will do our job.”

She’s already been trying to incorporate local culture into the team’s identity (she even slipped in the word “cultura” into the conversation). A Thursday-night season kickoff at downtown bar Playground featured a “tifo” (a banner to be hung at the stadium) designed by a local artist and team supporters, along with food chosen to highlight Tucson’s UNESCO City of Gastronomy label. This is part of her plan to make FC Tucson more of a community team.

“The city of Tucson is the 12th man,” she added.

Powers, the first club president in team history, comes to the position not from the world of soccer, but the world of economic development. In my time writing about the game, I’d be hard-pressed to think of anyone who used the word “econometrics” in an interview.

Her first brush with the game came when Ron Patel, who was then running PDL club Albuquerque Sol FC, approached her with a plan to bring a pro-team to Albuquerque. That eventually led to the founding of New Mexico United, a team where she served as an executive.

That means she came to this not as a player or fan, but as a business person. Still, she understands the culture around the sport. She did know the word “tifo,” after all.

“It’s the world’s game. You just need a ball to play the game…it’s ended civil wars,” she said. “It connects us in a way that most human beings want to be connected. Given the climate we’re in, people want to feel good, they want to feel a connection. Sports, particularly soccer, allows strangers, countrymen, patriots maybe even enemies get together behind a crest.”

For a lot of us that love the game, that pretty well sums it up.

