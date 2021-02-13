Aztecs baseball rallies with 24 runs in sweep of Southern Nevada

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College baseball team (3-1) would not be denied at the plate on Saturday as the Aztecs earned a sweep in a doubleheader against No. 20-ranked College of Southern Nevada (8-4).

The Aztecs scored 24 runs on the day, and 45 runs total in the four games against the Coyotes.

Sophomore Terrel Huggins (Cienega HS) picked up where he left off on Friday going 5 for 9 with eight RBIs, two runs, two triples and a homerun. In the four games against the Coyotes, he went 8 for 16 with 12 RBIs, two homers, and three runs scored. Freshman Alex Kelch (Tucson Magnet HS) went 4 for 11 with nine runs scored, eight walks, three RBIs and two doubles in the first four games.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 7, (20) College of Southern Nevada Coyotes 4 (7 innings): The Aztecs’ offense struck right out of the gate in the 1st inning, scoring five runs while the bullpen held off a rally.

The Aztecs loaded the bases with one out as sophomore Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS) drew a bases loaded walk to score Kelch. Freshman James Kobylt hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to plate freshman Jose Enriquez to make it 3-0. Huggins capped off the inning with a 2-run RBI single to bring around Durazo and freshman Zac Czerniawski.

The Coyotes scored four runs in the 3rd inning but Huggins came back in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI double to score Czerniawski to make it 6-4. Kelch scored a run on error in the 4th inning.

Huggins went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Kelch and Czerniawski each finished 1 for 3 with two runs scored and a walk.

Freshman Chaison Miklich came in for relief with one out in the 3rd inning and pitched three and two-third innings total, giving up three hits with two strikeouts and one walk. He picked up the win (1-0). Freshman Kaden Palmer picked up the save after pitching the 7th inning with one strikeout.

CSN 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 4 8 2

PCC 5 0 1 1 0 0 x 7 4 1

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 17, College of Southern Nevada Coyotes 9: The Aztecs took an early lead again with five runs in the 1st inning and scored two runs or more in the first five innings.

Freshman Ajay Ram (Ironwood Ridge HS) put the Aztecs up with a 2-run RBI single to score Durazo and Fernando Loera to put Pima ahead 5-3 in the 1st inning. The Aztecs drew walks in the first five at-bats and seven total for the inning.

Huggins was on display once again as he hit a 2-run RBI triple in the 2nd inning to score Loera and freshman Trent Kiraly to make it 8-3. He hit another triple in the 4th inning and scored after sophomore Bailey Seeger’s RBI single to make it 11-3. Huggins capped off his performance with a 3-run homerun in the 7th inning to plate freshmen Parker Schmidt and Q Phillips.

Huggins finished 3 for 6 with five RBIs and two runs. Kelch went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, two runs and two walks. Durazo was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored while Ram went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Sophomore Noah Estella (Flowing Wells HS) picked up the win (1-0) after he pitched four and two-third innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

CSN 3 0 0 0 3 2 0 1 0 9 13 2

PCC 5 3 2 2 2 0 3 0 x 17 14 1

The Aztecs hit the road for the first time on Tuesday, February 23 when they open ACCAC conference play at Paradise Valley Community College. First game starts at noon.

- 30 -