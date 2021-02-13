Gotta have Hope: Hisey talks about Wildcat soccer season so far | UA soccer

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Saturday, the Arizona Wildcats women’s soccer team takes the field against New Mexico State. The match is another chance to give the team, nearly half of whom are freshman, both a chance to tune-up and to impress coach Tony Amato.

As always in the beautiful game, things are a bit different for the team’s goalkeeper. The mission of getting players minutes so they can shake off the 13 months of rust and show well for team staff is more difficult for Hope Hisey, who was only called on to save a single shot in Sunday’s match against UTEP.

“Obviously, these are not going to be like a typical PAC-12 game,” said Hisey. “It’s important to build chemistry and a good relationship with a backline... And, honestly, it’s just good to get back into a real game.”

“Trying to maintain concentration for all 90 minutes even if I’m not involved is really valuable,” she added. “I want to be a good leader back there even if I’m not as involved as I usually would be.”

Coaches and players will tell you that the best training comes from actually playing matches. Opportunities to do so have been nearly non-existent over the last year, but Hisey set up small matches with family members. She also took to studying other players.

“It was more of a mental challenge more than anything,” she said of keeping sharp during the time off. “I’ve turned to watching soccer as well there is so much you can learn by watching the game. It’s something that I wasn’t good at when I was a younger player: watching soccer.”

“It was a long time that there was nothing to do, but I think I grew as a player in that time because of all the ways I had to navigate getting better without actual games,” she added.

Her time seeking out clips on YouTube made her an admirer of a few of the world’s top goalkeepers, particularly FC Barcelona netminder Marc-André ter Stegen.

The starting back line against UTEP included only one new player, Ava Hetzel, but player rotations put in three other freshmen in the defense at one time or another. With the year off, short preconference schedule and lack of off-field socializing, it’s been a challenge to develop a rapport with the defense.

“It’s been difficult to try to follow protocol and build a good team culture,” she said. “Even going out to eat, we’d grab our food to go. But just that little interaction, every interaction is valuable.”

“I’m way more comfortable getting on people and yelling at people,” Hisey said of her on-field time with her back line. “Getting them used to me getting on them is important.”

Fans won’t be able to get into the stadium for Saturday’s match. This was true for last week’s match as well but it didn’t stop fans from gathering outside the fence to the north of the field. Among the clutch of a score or so fans Sunday were Hisey’s mother, father, step-mother and grandparents.

“There were even fans that were just long time fans who weren’t related to anyone,” she said. “You can hear them and you can feel their energy. It was really cool that people are that dedicated.”

If you don’t want to get a lawn chair and struggle to stare through the fence along 15th street, you can watch this Saturday’s match against New Mexico State at 5 p.m. on a stream at ArizonaWildcats.com.

