Huggins hits game-winning RBI as PCC baseball splits with Southern Nevada to open season | Pima Aztecs

The Pima Community College baseball team (1-1) was back on the diamond on Friday as it hosted No. 20 ranked College of Southern Nevada at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field.

Sophomore Terrel Huggins (Cienega HS) made his presence felt as he finished the day going 3 for 7 with four RBIs, and a run scored. Freshman Parker Schmidt had a great day at the plate going 4 for 7 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Freshman Alex Kelch (Tucson HS) scored five runs.

Game 1: College of Southern Nevada Coyotes 9, Pima Aztecs 8 (7 innings): The Aztecs trailed 9-2 heading into the 5th inning but scored two in the inning and one in the 6th to close the gap to 9-5. In the 7th, with one out, Schmidt hit a two-run home run to score sophomore Jose Enriquez, who had walked in the previous at-bat. Three batters later, Huggins grounded out but scored sophomore Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS). Sophomore Bailey Seeger pop-out to end the game with the tying run on third base.

Kelch finished the game 0 for 1, scoring three runs and drawing three walks. Schmidt finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored while Durazo was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two walks. Huggins went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk.

Freshman Wilson Bannister took the loss (0-1) as he pitched four and one-third innings, giving up nine runs (eight earned) on 10 hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Freshman Darius Garcia pitched the final two and two-thirds, giving up one hit with three strikeouts.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 13, College of Southern Nevada Coyotes 12 (8 innings): Huggins’ game-winning RBI single was hit to center field with two out and it drove in Schmidt, who had singled three batters earlier.

Huggins was clutch in the 7th inning when he tied the game at 12-12 with a leadoff home run.

The Aztecs bullpen came up huge late in the game as freshman Josh Castillo came in with a runner on in the 6th. He gave up a walk and a single which loaded the bases with no outs. He struck out the next two batters and got the third out on a fielder’s choice.

Freshman Kaden Palmer pitched the 8th inning and struck out the side.

The Aztecs trailed 11-2 heading into the 5th inning and the bats came alive. Enriquez hit a 2-run homer to make it 11-5. Three batters later, Schmidt hit an RBI single to drive in Durazo and would later score as part of freshman Ajay Ram’s (Ironwood Ridge HS) three-run blast to cut it to 11-9.

The Aztecs tied the game at 11-11 in the 6th inning when Durazo and Schmidt scored on an error.

Ram finished the game 2 for 4 with three RBIs, two runs and a walk. Schmidt was 3 for 5 with an RBI and three runs scored while Ochoa also went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run. Enriquez finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs, a run and two walks and Kelch was 1 for 4 with two runs.

Palmer (1-0) picked up the win in relief, going two innings giving up one hit with four strikeouts.

•Coach’s Quote: “It was awesome, we hadn’t been out on the field since March and it was great to see them back and enjoying playing baseball,” Pima baseball coach Ken Jacome said. “College of Southern Nevada is a good team. They’re really good on the mound, offensively they can swing the bat but our guys weren’t phased. They competed every inning and battled back. They played hard, proud of them.

“Our bullpen was okay as we got further in. Guys came in to close the gap and do what they’re capable of. We got guys who are seeing collegiate baseball for the first time out and they did a good job. There’s a lot of learning to do and we got to get better on the mound if we want to win.”

The Aztecs are back at the West Campus Chapman Sports Complex on Saturday as they host another two games against the College of Southern Nevada. First game starts at noon.

- 30 -