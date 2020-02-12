Pima women's basketball breaks free in 4th quarter to tip over No. 20 Mesa

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (19-7, 12-6 in ACCAC) picked up a huge win to gain some ground in the ACCAC Division II standings.

The Aztecs defeated No. 20 Mesa Community College 58-46. The Aztecs trailed the Thunderbirds by two games for the top seed in Division II heading into Wednesday’s contest. The Aztecs have four regular season games remaining.

The Aztecs led 36-34 heading into the fourth quarter and scored the first five points after sophomore Hallie Lawson (Campo Verde HS) hit a jumper and sophomore Alyssa Perez (Marana HS) converted on a three-point play to make it 41-34. Up 45-38 with 5:41 left, freshman Aaliyah Ortiz (Palo Verde HS) hit back-to-back three-pointers to give the Aztecs a 51-39 lead with 4:22 remaining.

Perez helped seal it as she again scored on a three-point play to keep it at a double digit advantage. The Aztecs led 56-44 with 1:30 left.

The Aztecs led 17-16 at halftime as both teams struggled from the field. Pima went 6 for 24 while the Thunderbirds (16-9, 13-5) were 6 for 25.

Perez finished with a game-high 17 points as she went 5 for 9 from the field and 7 for 10 from the free throw line. She fell short of a double-double with nine rebounds.

Lawson did finish with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three blocks. Ortiz added nine points as she went 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Freshman Sierra Mich’l had six points and five blocks.

The Aztecs will return to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Saturday to face South Mountain Community College. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.

