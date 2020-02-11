Lieppert, Smith & Gerken post double-doubles as Pima men's basketball wins 4th straight

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (15-10, 9-8 in ACCAC) picked up a win on the road on Saturday at Tohono O’odham Community College (4-21, 1-16).

The Aztecs trailed late in the second half but rallied to beat the Jegos 85-80 earning their fourth straight win.

The Aztecs took a 44-32 lead at halftime but were outscored 48-41 in the second half.

Three Aztec players finished with double-doubles in points and rebounds. Freshman Jake Lieppert (Saguaro HS) scored a team-high 31 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Sophomore Rashad Smith (Hamilton HS) finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists while fellow sophomore Cole Gerken (Ironwood Ridge HS) posted 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore Jordan Robinson (Tucson HS) was also in double figures with 11 points to go along with five assists and three steals.

The Aztecs will return to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday to play Mesa Community College. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

- 30 -