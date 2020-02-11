 Lieppert, Smith & Gerken post double-doubles as Pima men's basketball wins 4th straight
Sponsored by

Sports

Lieppert, Smith & Gerken post double-doubles as Pima men's basketball wins 4th straight

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (15-10, 9-8 in ACCAC) picked up a win on the road on Saturday at Tohono O’odham Community College (4-21, 1-16).

The Aztecs trailed late in the second half but rallied to beat the Jegos 85-80 earning their fourth straight win.

The Aztecs took a 44-32 lead at halftime but were outscored 48-41 in the second half.

Three Aztec players finished with double-doubles in points and rebounds. Freshman Jake Lieppert (Saguaro HS) scored a team-high 31 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Sophomore Rashad Smith (Hamilton HS) finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists while fellow sophomore Cole Gerken (Ironwood Ridge HS) posted 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore Jordan Robinson (Tucson HS) was also in double figures with 11 points to go along with five assists and three steals.

The Aztecs will return to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday to play Mesa Community College. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comments

There are no comments on this report. Sorry, comments are closed.

Sorry, we missed your input...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Click image to enlarge

Stephanie Van Latum

Sophomore Cole Gerken (Ironwood Ridge HS) was one of three Aztecs to post double-doubles as he finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Pima's 85-80 win at Tohono O'odham Community College. The Aztecs have won four straight and improved to 15-10 overall and 9-8 in ACCAC conference play.

Pima CC Aztecs 85, Tohono O'odham CC Jegos 80

PCC      44   41   85
TOCC   32   48   80

Categories

breaking, sports, basketball, college

Read more about

aztecs, cole gerken, jake lieppert, jordan robinson, pcc, rashad smith

More by Raymond Suarez