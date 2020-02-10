 Pima women's basketball's balanced attack thwarts Tohono O'odham CC
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (18-7, 11-6 in ACCAC) pulled away in the fourth quarter on Saturday as it beat Tohono O’odham Community College (6-11, 2-15).

The Aztecs defeated the Jegos 92-66 after outscoring them 32-15 in the fourth quarter. The Aztecs led 60-51 heading into the final period. Pima led 40-28 at halftime.

The Aztecs finished the game going 34 for 40 from the free throw line and they scored 34 points off of turnovers.

Sophomore Alyssa Perez finished with a double-double as she had a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds to go along with six steals and five assists. She was 8 for 9 from the free throw line.

Sophomore Haile Gleason went 4 for 8 from three-point range and finished with 18 points.

Freshman Fama Thiam (Highland HS) scored 16 points on 4 for 8 shooting and 8 for 8 from the foul line. She also had seven rebounds. Fellow freshman Sierra Mich’l posted 14 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Sophomore Hallie Lawson (Campo Verde HS) contributed with eight points and nine rebounds.

The Aztecs are back at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday when they host rival Mesa Community College at 5:30 p.m.

- 30 -
Stephanie Van Latum

Pima CC Aztecs 92, Tohono O'odham CC 66

PCC      23   17   20   32   92
TOCC   14   14   23   15   66

