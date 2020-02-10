Pima baseball moves to 11-0 after sweeping El Paso

The Pima Community College baseball team (11-0) continued its red-hot play as the Aztecs earned a four-game sweep over El Paso Community College.

Sophomore Armando Aguilar and freshman Ajay Ram (Ironwood Ridge HS) proved to be unstoppable on offense. Sophomore pinch runner Andre Greene (Rio Rico HS) scored four runs. Sophomore Angel Castillo (Sunnyside HS) and John Dormanen (Ironwood Ridge HS) earned wins on the mound.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 13, El Paso CC Tejanos 5: The Aztecs rallied in the 5th inning with six runs to take the lead for good. They added three more insurance runs in the 6th.

Freshman Jose Enriquez reached on an error and Greene scored to tie the game at 5-5. Freshman Marcel Bachelier (Nogales HS) hit an RBI single to drive in freshman Alex Kelch (Tucson HS) as the Aztecs retook the lead at 6-5.

Later in the inning, Aguilar cleared the bases with a three-run RBI double to score Enriquez, Bachelier and freshman Chaison Miklich. Aguilar would later score on a wild pitch to make it 10-5.

Miklich and Aguilar hit back-to-back RBI singles in the 6th inning with two outs to add to the lead.

Sophomore Angel Ochoa (Canyon del Oro HS) hit an RBI triple and fellow sophomore Alex Bustamante (Canyon del Oro HS) hit an RBI single in the 2nd inning. The Aztecs took a 4-0 lead after the inning. The Tejanos took the lead with five runs in the top of the 3rd.

Aguilar finished the game 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a run scored. Miklich was 1 for 2 with an RBI, two runs and two walks. Bachelier went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored while Bustamante finished 1 for 3 with an RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Ochoa was 1 for 3 with an RBI, a run and a walk.

Castillo picked up the win (2-0) as he pitched the final three innings in relief, giving up two hits with three strikeouts. Sophomore Jimmy Gamboa started and pitched four innings, giving up five runs (two earned) on 10 hits with two strikeouts.

EPCC 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 5 12 4

PCC 0 4 0 0 6 3 x 13 8 2

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 10, El Paso CC Tejanos 2: The Aztecs took control with four runs in the 2nd inning and two runs in the 3rd. Dormanen threw five shutout innings.

Sophomore Bailey Seeger hit a one-out RBI single to score Ram and put the Aztecs on the board in the 2nd inning. Freshman Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS) hit a ground out but it scored Ochoa. Later with two outs, Enriquez drew a bases loaded walk and Bustamante scored on a wild pitch to put the Aztecs up 4-0.

Seeger had a ground-out RBI in the 3rd while Bustamante hit an RBI single to make it 6-0.

Ram finished the game 4 for 4 with four singles. He had an RBI and three runs scored to go along with a walk. His RBI single came in the 6th inning. Enriquez finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs as he had an RBI single in the 7th inning. Seeger was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two walks. Bustamante went 2 for 4 with an RBI, two runs scored and two walks.

Dormanen started and pitched five innings, giving up four hits with five strikeouts and four walks on 92 pitches.

EPCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 6 4

PCC 0 4 2 0 0 1 2 1 x 10 12 2

The Aztecs begin ACCAC conference play on Saturday when they host Arizona Western College at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field. First game starts at noon.

