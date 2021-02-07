No Miner victory: Aguilera brace nudges Wildcat soccer past visiting UTEP

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Two first-half goals from forward Jill Aguilera were all the Arizona Wildcats needed to earn a win over the University of Texas El Paso Miners at Mulcahy Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Aguilera scored her first point after Iyana Zimmerman delivered a ball from just past the midfield stripe. With a single touch, the striker delivered it just past the outstretched hand of UTEP keeper Mariah Scott.

It took less than five minutes for Aguilera to score her second, this time unassisted. It took some deference from another of her teammates though.

“Jada [Talley] was like, ‘you go.’ She ran that way and took the defender with her,” she said. “I split the seam. It was really good.”

A controversial decision by the referee likely ended the chance for a third goal just before the half-hour mark. A Wildcat break away ended with the whistle being blown and a yellow card being issued for Miner Jojo Ngongo for a foul. The Arizona bench was livid that it was not an advantage call.

UTEP found a way into the second half, earning a few chances. Aguilera admitted that the team needed to react better to the tactical change.

“They started to play longer…I think they were able to capitalize on that,” said Aguilera. “We’ve got to tighten that up throughout the entire line up.”

“We just weren’t able to capitalize, so they were able to hang around in the game,” said coach Tony Amato. “They weathered us early in the second half it allowed them to stay in the game longer.”

Even with a bit of an advantage, UTEP’s offensive production was meager with only three shots (all in the second half) compared to Arizona’s 12.

By match end, Aguilera had complied three goals in only two games on the season. Her strike partner Jada Talley didn’t score but logged two shots for the afternoon. Hannah Clifford and freshman Tiana Sidtikun each also had two shots.

Amato had some praise for another freshman player, Ava Hetzel, who put in 69 minutes at right back.

“We weren’t sure how she would adjust playing in college games,” he said. “But she’s coming off to a really good start and she’ll be able to build off of that in the weeks ahead.”

Arizona plays its next match at home against New Mexico State on Saturday.

Knothole Gang

Maybe a dozen people were in the stands for the match, all of them either UA Athletic Department staff or press. COVID restrictions have kept fans from watching inside the stadium.

It didn’t keep fans from watching from outside the stadium however. A small contingent of fans hung out near the fence on the north end watching from the street. One of them was Julia Eshelman, mother of Jill Aguilera.

“She’s coming no matter what,” said Aguilera. “Nothing’s gonna stop her…that’s just who she is. She’s always there supporting the team.”

- 30 -