Kelch goes off on offense as Pima baseball takes 2 from El Paso

The Pima Community College baseball team (9-0) continued its winning ways in non-conference play as the Aztecs took two games from El Paso Community College (2-8).

Freshman Alex Kelch (Tucson HS) finished the day 5 for 6 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 5, El Paso CC Tejanos 2 (7 innings): The Aztecs took the lead and then broke a tie with three runs in the 5th inning.

With the game tied at 2-2 in the 5th inning, freshmen Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS) and Alex Kelch (Tucson HS) led it off with back-to-back singles. Freshman Chaison Miklich drew a walk to load the bases with two outs. Freshman Ajay Ram (Ironwood Ridge HS), on a full count, cleared the bases with a double to left field scoring Kelch, freshman Marcel Bachelier (Nogales HS) and Miklich.

The Aztecs got on the board in the 1st inning when Bachelier hit a sacrifice-fly RBI driving in sophomore Alex Bustamante (Canyon del Oro HS), who led off the inning with a single. The Aztecs added to their lead in the 3rd inning when Bachelier hit an RBI single to score Kelch to make it 2-0.

The Tejanos tied the game with two runs in the 4th inning.

Ram finished the game 1 for 3 with three RBIs while Bachelier went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Kelch was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Bustamante went 2 for 3 with a run scored and a walk.

Freshman Ian Mejia (Sahuarita HS) picked up the win (1-0) as he pitched five innings giving up two runs (two earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and five walks. Miklich picked up his first save as he pitched the final two innings giving up one hit with one strikeout.

EPCC 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 5 1

PCC 1 0 1 0 3 0 x 5 12 0

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 10, El Paso CC Tejanos 0 (7 innings): The Aztecs took control with five runs in the 6th inning and earned their first run-rule victory of the season.

Bachelier, Miklich and sophomore Angel Ochoa (Canyon del Oro HS) hit three consecutive RBI doubles with two outs. Durazo hit an RBI single earlier in the inning and freshman Jose Enriquez had a sacrifice-fly RBI.

Kelch hit a two out RBI double to score Adalberto “Max” Leon (Sahuarita HS) to end the game in the 7th inning.

Kelch put the Aztecs on the scoreboard with an RBI single in the 1st inning to score Bustamante. Sophomore Bailey Seeger made it 2-0 with a groundout RBI in the 2nd inning.

The Aztecs tacked on two more runs in the 4th inning. Bustamante hit an RBI single to score pinch runner sophomore Andre Greene (Rio Rico HS) and Enriquez capped off the inning with an RBI double.

Kelch finished the game 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored while Enriquez went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Miklich was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Bustamante went 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Durazo, Bachelier and Ochoa each were 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Freshman Jaren Jackson picked up the win (2-0) as he threw six shutout innings giving up one hit with four strikeouts and two walks. Freshman Kaden Palmer closed it out in the 7th inning as he had one strikeout.

EPCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2

PCC 1 1 0 2 0 5 1 10 12 1

The Aztecs will play two more games against the Tejanos on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field. The first game starts at 11:00 a.m.

- 30 -