Wildcat soccer opens with 4-goal romp; Baby Bull netminder heads for Old Pueblo | Soccer notes

The University of Arizona women’s team opened up their season with an emphatic win over the Grand Canyon University Antelopes.

After giving up a goal in the first half, a defensive error from Grand Canyon evened up the score with an own goal.

The second half was all Arizona as Ava McCray headed one past the GCU keeper just past the hour mark. It was the second goal as a Wildcat scored by McCray, a transfer from Cal Poly.

Jill Aguilera lengthened the lead in minute 72 with an unassisted goal. The Cats sealed it up when Grace Santos hit a penalty off of an upright. Jada Talley pounced on it immediately and one-timed it into the Antelope goal.

Arizona’s first home match is 1 p.m. Sunday at Mulcahy Stadium against the University of Texas El Paso.

Lapsley to Tucsonenses

Expect to see at least one new face between the pipes for FC Tucson.

Earlier this week, the team announced that Wallis Lapsley, who had put in time for New York Red Bulls II, has signed for the club. Lapsley made 11 appearances for the Baby Bulls, and earned a record for the most wins (35) during his time at University of California Davis.

Last year’s starting goalkeeper slot was traded between Hermosillo, Sonora, native Carlos Merancio and Jamaican national team netminder Amal Knight. Merancio will be playing for USL Championship side Hartford Athletic and Amal Knight was on a temporary loan from San Diego Loyal SC.

Lapsley is the second keeper to be signed for the 2021 season after the team announced that they would re-sign teenager Rafa Guerrero last month.

FC Tucson’s season begins in May.

- 30 -