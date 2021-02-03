Soccer notes: Wildcats Aguilera & Talley drafted (sort of)

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Wildcats Jill Aguilera and Jada Talley will be headed to the National Women’s Soccer League. Well, not right away. And, at least in league parlance, they were not drafted.

The NWSL encountered a problem when they opened registration for their draft, which occurred January 13. Not enough players registered. With COVID upending NCAA soccer schedules and officials offering an extra season of eligibility, many players opted out of the opportunity to turn pro.

Controversially, 72 hours before the draft, the league decided to open up the process to all seniors.

This made for some consternation from players who were hoping to use the extra year of eligibility to move themselves up in the draft.

Neither Aguilera nor Talley were chosen in the four rounds of the draft, but teams laid their claims to them in a virtual fifth round of the draft, what is referred to as the discovery process. Both will be able to keep playing for the University of Arizona through the end of this year. Which is good news for the Wildcats, since the two forwards accounted for nearly half of the goals scored by the Wildcats in 2019.

Wildcats coach Tony Amato remarked on the recognition that Aguilera, whose rights were claimed by the Chicago Red Stars, has earned since missing out on most of her freshman year with an injury.

“In the last year, year and a half, she’s had a big impact,” he said. “We knew she was a good player, now everyone knows she’s a good player.”

Talley will be headed for Racing Louisville when her time with the Wildcats is over. The Corona, Calif., native has been able to be a prolific scorer for the team despite not having the size of many of the players she faces on PAC-12 back lines.

“Jada would tell you she doesn’t win the lifting competitions in the weight room,” he said. “She’s tough on the field, she’s fast and causes teams other problems.”

The team’s delayed season starts on Thursday against Grand Canyon University, with the first home game coming on Sunday against the University of Texas El Paso.

Herrera on field against Soca Warriors

Among the starters for Sunday’s U.S. men’s national team match against Trinidad and Tobago was former FC Tucson defender Aaron Herrera. The match in Orlando was his first cap for the team.

Herrera played 78 minutes in the match as a right back, part of a defensive quartet that made for a mostly boring night for goalkeeper Matt Turner. Turner, who also made his debut for the Yanks, was only called on to make two saves, although one was for a penalty kick.

FC Tucson’s Jon Pearlman, coached Herrera in one of his two seasons playing for Los Tucsonenses. Pearlman called Herrera a player who was “modern in his approach.”

“Aaron had all the attributes: a gifted athlete and a good player,” he said. “When he was on the field, you felt like you had the best right back in the league.”

Herrera, who currently plays for Real Salt Lake, was not the only ex-FC Tucson player to take the field. Another defender, Aaron Long, who played in FC Tucson’s first seasons, served as the team’s captain and earned an assist. Long, a stalwart center back for the New York Red Bulls, was rumored to be getting a look from Liverpool FC this week.

All told, Pearlman had a connection to three players that appeared on Saturday. Daryl Dike, an Orlando City SC forward on loan to England’s Barnsley FC, came into the match in minute 65. Pearlman had a hand in guiding him as a teenager when Dike played at Oklahoma City Energy FC’s Premier Development League Affiliate. Pearlman was understandably proud to see his former proteges play for the national team.

“It was a cool experience seeing those guys,” he said. “They grew from PDL players into that role. It’s great to see.”

Labor woes delay MLS preseason

Usually, you’d be reading about preseason Major League Soccer in Tucson. Preseason has been delayed not by COVID, but by labor negotiations between the league and its players’ union. Well, COVID has a lot to do with it because league owners have tried to invoke force majeure clauses in player contracts due to the loss of ticket revenues last year.

An official with FC Tucson, which organizes preseason soccer here, said that the team is “confident” there will play in March.

