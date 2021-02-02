Pima NJCAA nat'l soccer champ Hugo Kametani continues at University of Nebraska Omaha

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Former Pima Community College men’s soccer Hugo Kametani has found a new home to continue his collegiate career.

Kametani, a junior forward, is playing for the University of Nebraska Omaha, an NCAA Division I school. The Mavericks play in The Summit League.

Player’s Quote: “Omaha had given an enthusiastic offer to me. I visited Omaha and talked with the coaches, I knew the school had a great program, great staff and great players” Kametani said. “That is what I liked and why I chose to come here for the next step. I am so glad and excited to play for Omaha.”

Kametani had a decorated career with the Aztecs and capped it off by scoring the game-winning goal in double overtime in the 2018 NJCAA Division I National Championship contest. He helped lead the Aztecs to a 45-7-3 record in two years, scoring 39 career goals (program-record 30 goals in 2018) with 12 assists in 54 total games played. He scored seven game-winning goals in his sophomore year.

Player’s Quote: “I’m very thankful to Pima for giving me a great experience and to Omaha for giving me the opportunity to play at one of my goals; an NCAA Division I school. I want to make it the best season ever,” Kametani added.”

Here is a list of Kametani’s individual accomplishments in his Pima career:

First Team NJCAA All-American

2018 United Soccer Coaches Junior College Division I National Player of the Year

First Team United Soccer Coaches All-American

First Team United Soccer Coaches All-West Region

NJCAA Division I National Tournament MVP

NJCAA Division I National All-Tournament Team

ACCAC/Region I Player of the Year

First Team All-ACCAC/Region I

Kametani gets back on the pitch for the Mavericks first game on Saturday, Feb. 13, vs. the University of Denver.

- 30 -