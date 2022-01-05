Pima basketball's Addleman earns 2nd nod as ACCAC Division II Player of the Week

Pima Community College women’s basketball player Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) helped the Aztecs finish 2-1 against NJCAA Division I teams in the hosted Bruce Fleck Classic and earned recognition by the ACCAC Conference.

Addleman, a freshman guard, was selected ACCAC Division II Player of the Week on Tuesday for Dec. 20-Jan. 2. Her first selection was for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

Addleman totaled 27 points (9.0 per game), 15 rebounds (5.0), 12 assists (4.0), six steals (2.0) and two blocks in the three games played. She also went a combined 13 for 14 from the free throw line.

She is averaging 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals on the season.

The Aztecs are 12-3 overall and return to the West Campus Gymnasium on January 12 when they host Cochise College in ACCAC conference play. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m

- 30 -