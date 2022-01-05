 Pima basketball's Addleman earns 2nd nod as ACCAC Division II Player of the Week
Pima basketball's Addleman earns 2nd nod as ACCAC Division II Player of the Week

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College women’s basketball player Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) helped the Aztecs finish 2-1 against NJCAA Division I teams in the hosted Bruce Fleck Classic and earned recognition by the ACCAC Conference.

Addleman, a freshman guard, was selected ACCAC Division II Player of the Week on Tuesday for Dec. 20-Jan. 2. Her first selection was for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

Addleman totaled 27 points (9.0 per game), 15 rebounds (5.0), 12 assists (4.0), six steals (2.0) and two blocks in the three games played. She also went a combined 13 for 14 from the free throw line.

She is averaging 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals on the season.

The Aztecs are 12-3 overall and return to the West Campus Gymnasium on January 12 when they host Cochise College in ACCAC conference play. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m

- 30 -
Stephanie van Latum

