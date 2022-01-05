Pima men's basketball standout Traivar Jackson named NJCAA Division II Player of the Week

Pima Community College men’s basketball standout Traivar Jackson earned national recognition for his play over the holiday break.

Jackson, a freshman forward from Anchorage, was named NJCAA Division II National Player of the Week on Tuesday for Dec. 13-Jan. 3. This is the first time a Pima men’s basketball player has earned this honor since Deion James (Empire HS) during the 2016-17 season.

Jackson went 39 for 53 (.736) from the field and averaged 23.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.5 blocks in four games played; which included the Aztec Classic, where Pima went 2-1 against NJCAA Division I teams.

He has played and started in all 16 games. Jackson is averaging 17.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.8 steals.

The Aztecs return to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday, January 12 when they host Cochise College. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

