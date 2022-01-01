Jaslyn Booker posts a double-double as Pima women escape Snow College

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (12-3) closed out play in the 10th annual Bruce Fleck Classic on Saturday.

The No. 6-ranked Aztecs escaped with a 55-47 win against Snow College (6-10). It was the second lowest point total Pima has surrendered this season. Pima finished 2-1 in their hosted invitational against all NJCAA Division I teams.

The Aztecs took a 49-43 lead and called timeout with 3:00 remaining in the game. The Badgers scored four straight points to cut it to 49-47 with 2:11 left. Freshmen Luisayde Chavez (Rio Rico HS) and Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) combined to go 6 for 6 from the free throw line in the final 1:37 as Pima forced the Badgers to miss their final five shots of the game. Freshmen Jaslyn Booker (Buena HS) and Chavez came down with crucial defensive rebounds down the stretch.

The Aztecs smothered the Badgers in the second quarter giving up just six points on 1 for 11 shooting. The Aztecs led 30-15 at halftime.

Sophomore Melissa Simmons finished with a game-high 14 points (all scored in the first half). She went 5 for 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from three-point range.

Booker went 5 for 7 from the floor and finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Addleman contributed with 13 points as she finished 9 for 10 from the free throw line. Chavez had nine points and was 4 for 4 from the foul line. Pima shot a collective 16 for 20 from the free throw stripe.

The Aztecs return to ACCAC conference play on Wednesday when they host Scottsdale Community College at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

- 30 -