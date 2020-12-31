Deadline: The news Tucson needs, needs your help | Support the Sentinel's watchdogs

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be DOUBLED by NewsMatch, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

Give to real local journalism that matters — your donation doubled (or more) before midnight! Support the nonprofit independent watchdog reporters of TucsonSentinel.com.

Crunch time! The news you need, needs you now - NewsMatch deadline @ midnight

TucsonSentinel.com's award-winning, in-depth reporting provides details and context — and your investment in authentically local news could be DOUBLED! (Or even have 4x the impact!)

Help us bring Tucson even more fearless independent journalism.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time: $10/mo. Cub Reporter

$15/mo. Printer's Devil

$20/mo. Stringer

$40/mo. Correspondent

$50/mo. Senior Correspondent

Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card: $5,000 Newshound

$2,500 Trusted Source

$1,000 Copy Desk Chief

$500 Correspondent

$250 Stringer

$100 Printer's Devil

$50 Cub reporter

$25 Informed Source

$10 Dear Reader

Enter your own amount (below)

$

Ever since TucsonSentinel.com began publishing full-time in early 2010, we've worked hard to bring you news you can trust. And we'd venture to guess that you've come to rely on our reporting because no one covers Tucson & Pima politics and border/immigration news with the same persistence and integrity as we do.

Now we're relying on you.

Approaching the end of the year, we've been blown away by the generous outpouring of support by our readers! Since the start of this year's NewsMatch challenge campaign, we have seen so many of you step up, and give to support the important work of TucsonSentinel.com's nonprofit newsroom.

Today is the LAST DAY to donate and have your gift count toward our 2020 NewsMatch goal!

Won't you help us cross the finish line?

Yes, I'll maximize my impact today!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time: $10/mo. Cub Reporter

$15/mo. Printer's Devil

$20/mo. Stringer

$40/mo. Correspondent

$50/mo. Senior Correspondent

Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card: $5,000 Newshound

$2,500 Trusted Source

$1,000 Copy Desk Chief

$500 Correspondent

$250 Stringer

$100 Printer's Devil

$50 Cub reporter

$25 Informed Source

$10 Dear Reader

Enter your own amount (below)

$

"This kind of reporting is urgent... working to rebuild journalism that serves the public interest."

We're in the final hours of the special NewsMatch campaign, and we're ever-so close to our year-end fundraising goal. We still need to raise about $4,500 before midnight.

But even when we meet that initial goal, it's not over yet.

We're also working to raise the local contribution necessary to fund our new IDEA reporter from Report for America next year. That Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity and Access journalist will dig into truly untold stories in Southern Arizona — with half of their salary covered by the national RFA nonprofit program. But we (and that means all of us in Tucson) need to step up and cover the other costs of that big step for our nonprofit watchdog newsroom.

Every contribution from a donor right now — whether you sign up for a monthly gift of $20 or a make a one-time contribution of $50, $200 or $1,000 — counts toward that goal.

Because of RFA's support for a large portion of the salary of our new IDEA reporter, and the leverage from NewsMatch, every dollar you give now can mean a total of $4 supporting journalism in Tucson.

And meeting it will mean the Sentinel receives a special bonus grant from NewsMatch to help us keep digging into what really matters here in Tucson — and it'll mean you're a member of our Watchdog Club group of supporters who sustain journalism in Tucson.

Will you give today to invest in the real reporting that Tucson needs? This news can't wait.

Our reporters strive every day to bring you and your neighbors hard-hitting, fact-based journalism that provides deep context — and it's this mission that has driven us throughout our entire first decade of reporting at TucsonSentinel.com.

Won't you join the Sentinel in standing up for journalism that makes a difference?

If you sign up to donate monthly, NewsMatch will match the entire yearly value of your gift. So when you give $20 each month, our nonprofit newsroom will get an extra $240.

When you donate before December 31, your contribution of $20/mo. in 2021 can mean $960 worth of important original reporting gets done in Southern Arizona, because of the additional match from Report for America. Sign up to give $40/mo. and that means you're leveraging nearly $2,000 in vital local journalism next year.

No matter how much you contribute — in a one-time gift or every month — know that we're very grateful for all of the support we've received.

We know it's been a difficult year. We've all tightened our belts, been under strain with worry about what the future will bring, and felt sorrow and anger. We've also felt moments of love, and even joy, and seen just how much this community can pull together to care of each other.

By giving today, you are making sure that TucsonSentinel.com continues to report on Tucson and Pima County with the integrity and tenacity you've come to expect from us.

With gratitude, and wishing you a very safe, healthy, prosperous and happy New Year! 2021 is going to be better.



Dylan Smith

Editor & Publisher

TucsonSentinel.com

P.P.S. We've been around for a decade (10 years!) — yes, our 11th birthday will be in January. And we want to grow, and bring you and the rest of Tucson and Pima County even more deep-digging, bone-gnawing watchdog journalism. This year, we were among three finalists for Publisher of the Year among small local news websites across the country. And we were finalists for national awards for Breaking News and Investigative Journalism from LION Publishers. And it's with your help that Sentinel senior reporter Paul Ingram was named the top community government reporter, best community investigative reporter, and won other awards for breaking news, photography, and community journalism from the Arizona Press Club. Editor Dylan Smith was named a national investigative reporting fellow by the Brechner Center for Freedom of Information at the University of Florida, and was recognized for his Public Service Journalism by the state Press Club.

And we've got even bigger plans — there are so many other untold stories we'd dig into if we had even more reporters. Help us grow!

This is the type of journalism that just cannot wait. If we don't tell these stories, who will?

Your donation before the end of the year will power more investigative reporting, more deeply researched examinations of border and immigration issues, more watchdog journalism about our local officials, and more context about the unique character and culture of our borderlands.

This important initiative to strengthen selected nonprofit newsrooms is funded by a group of national foundations including the Democracy Fund, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Facebook Journalism Project, Google News Initiative, Abrams Foundation, Bernard and Anne Spitzer Charitable Trust, Inasmuch Foundation, Independence Public Media Foundation, Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, Rita Allen Foundation, Natasha and Dirk Ziff, Present Progressive Fund at Schwab Charitable, S.D. Bechtel, Jr. Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, William & Flora Hewlett Foundation, and Wyncote Foundation.

This is an impressive list, but we need to add your name to our roster of supporters, too.

If you've already donated, thanks so much for your support. If you haven't yet, please join recent donors like Edna Gray, Bill Roe, Melissa Vito, Beth Borozan, Sharon Bronson, Newt & Sunny Ashby, Luise Levy, Abby Okrent, Bill Buckmaster, Alan Fischer, Vicki Gotkin, Chuck Huckelberry, Evelyn Lathram, Michele Manos, John Bernal, Michael Green, Laura Conover, Gregg Garfin, Jeffrey Ingram, Carlos Arzate, Rick Unklesbay, Laurie Jurs, JD Wallace, Joe Ferguson, George & Margie Cunnigham, Wiliam Ganoe, Pamela Hyde-Nakai, Frances Valiente, Bryn Bailer, Elain Nathanson, Tom Zoellner, Sandy & Maureen Salz, Berle Clemensen, Susan Luebbermann, Donna Mabry, Andrew Greenhill, Baird Thompson, Corinne Cooper, Michael Brewer, Caren Zimmerman, David Wohl, Melanie Larson, Greg McNamee, Joseph Tully, Jane Poliakoff, Scott Neeley, Linda Seberger, Devlin Houser, Marian Hill, Kathleen Dubbs, Bill Epstein, Alyson Ball, Mohur Sidwa, Diane Maddex, Sierra Yamanaka, James Malusa, James Hays, Chris Hostetter, Nancy Bennett, Tom Stauffer, Claire Wudowsky, James Cochran, Larry Hecker, Malena Loucks, Kathleen Ligon, Inez Savage, Mark Stegeman, Cynthia Williams, Kostas Kalaitzidis, Regina Suitt, John McNiece, Barbara Bancroft, Amy Barron-Gafford, David Burke, Tanya Ahern, Anne Stericker, Janelle Howard, Ronald Spark, Elizabeth Cherry, David Schaller, Inez Savage, Tom Collier, R. Scott Roy, Si Schorr, Judith Bird, Jeffrey Grubic, Joel Smith, Gregory Hill, David Higuera, Tom Volgy, Simon Rosenblatt, Joni Jones, Andrew Quigley and so many more, and give your gift today!

I'll keep local news alive in 2021!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time: $10/mo. Cub Reporter

$15/mo. Printer's Devil

$20/mo. Stringer

$40/mo. Correspondent

$50/mo. Senior Correspondent

Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card: $5,000 Newshound

$2,500 Trusted Source

$1,000 Copy Desk Chief

$500 Correspondent

$250 Stringer

$100 Printer's Devil

$50 Cub reporter

$25 Informed Source

$10 Dear Reader

Enter your own amount (below)

$

NY Times publisher: Support local journalism like TucsonSentinel.com

Earlier this year, the publisher of the New York Times is urging people to donate and subscribe to local news organizations in their communities — including TucsonSentinel.com.

"Local journalism is in crisis and at risk of disappearing," the Times said. "These vital resources are critical to the safety, security and knowledge of our communities, never more so than in these difficult times. On World Press Freedom Day and every day, we encourage you to find a local news organization you trust and support it."

The Times created a database of trusted local news outlets, vetted by organizations like Local Independent Online News Publishers (LION) — a group I served as the founding national chairman — and the Institute for Nonprofit News, to which the Sentinel belongs. That resource was published in May, with the announcement that "News organizations near you are at risk. Support them today."

We're honored to be chosen. TucsonSentinel.com has built a national reputation for fearless, hard-hitting investigative reporting and solid breaking news.

That's why the late Pima County Chairman Richard Elias, joined by the Board of Supervisors, proclaimed our 10th birthday as "TucsonSentinel.com Day" in the county — and why Tucson Mayor Regina Romero joined in making the same proclamation in the city.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we quickly began tracking data on a daily basis. Early on, we set up the Tucson Coronavirus Updates group on Facebook to facilitate a community conversation — it now has nearly 9,000 members taking part in a vital daily discussion.

We broke the national story that the military was calling on retired medics to return to fight the coronavirus outbreak. We were the first to report that Arizona's state prison system was clearing out a storage building to use as a COVID-19 ward. We spent a week digging into why testing was so delayed here. And we've shared the stories of ordinary Tucson residents as they live through the outbreak.

Senior reporter Paul Ingram and I joined the CovidTracking.com team, an independent group of professional journalists and data experts who banded together at the beginning of March to track COVID-19 testing and track cases across the country. That project has been cited by government and journalism sources — from the CDC to White House Coronavirus Task Force to Gov. Doug Ducey — as an invaluable resource.

We've provided an constant stream of updates about the latest local and state government responses, with hundreds and hundreds of reports on the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, dating back to January.

Also this year, our original investigative reporting into the deaths of two men in the custody of Tucson police — Carlos Ingram-Lopez and Damien Alvarado — went first national and then caught international attention. Without our digging, these deaths may have remained swept under the carpet, and never been brought to the attention of the public.

And we're dedicated to keeping our work going, with your help.

- 30 -