Comic: Claytoonz: Rep. Boebert's cards for killers

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

You may think it was bad timing for Representative fucknut Lauren Boebert to issue a gun-themed Christmas card right before there was a mass shooting in her state of Colorado. You would be right except there have been several mass shootings in Colorado. Boebert knows better but she doesn’t care.

Boebert believes she’s some hero of a fictional resistance to a fictional deep state, one that’s coming for everyone’s guns and to control the population. You do know that after the deep state takes your guns, that’s when they start abducting and conducting gay-conversion experiments on you, especially if you’re a white Christian. And after they take your guns, “Merry Christmas” will be forbidden and your children will be assigned pronouns.

Of course the best way to stick a finger in the eye of the deep state and prevent them from taking your guns is to buy more guns and make sure everyone in the family has one. This includes the children so be sure every child in your family has an assault weapon. The assaultier the better.

Did I mention Colorado has had a lot of mass shootings? There was the Columbine shooting in 1999 that killed 15. There was the mass shooting in 2007 at two church organizations in Colorado Springs that killed five. There was the shooting in 2012 in Aurura that killed 12 in a movie theater showing The Dark Knight. There were two in Colorado Springs in 2015 that killed seven combined, one being at a Planned Parenthood clinic. There was a shooting in Boulder this year at a supermarket that killed ten. There was another this year in Colorado Springs that killed seven. And yesterday, there was another in Denver/Lakewood that killed five.

This entire nation is plagued by gun violence and Colorado may be getting the worst of it. So, maybe a representative from that state should have more sensitivity and understanding to be flaunting and celebrating the weapons used in these incidents.

You can be in favor of the Second Amendment without posing for a picture with a bazooka sticking out of your pants zipper.

Creative note: I wrote today’s blog at a train station. If there are any typos, blame the distrating fucker 20 feet from me playing TikTok videos without headphones.

Music note: Today’s tunes to toon to were by The Smithereens and Soundgarden.

See more award-winning editorial cartoons from Clay Jones at Claytoonz.com.

- 30 -