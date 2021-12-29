Free the facts: Give lies & disinformation a run for their money by backing the Sentinel | What the Devil will tell you

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

I like to stay away from using the word "truth," when what we really mean is "fact." Facts are knowable things. Truth can be dicey.

Two people of equal intelligence can look at the same field of information and draw completely different truths from it. Facts... the Arizona Wildcats did not beat Duke in national championship. It's proof God was dead that day but it didn't happen no matter how much I choose to think otherwise. It didn't rain today in Tucson. It just didn't.

Newsgathering is the act of chasing facts and presenting them to the public so the people can make rational decisions.

Increasingly, big money and even foreign governments are trying to flood the American information zone with lies about coronavirus, elections, race and democracy itself.

People have to fight through it to find the reality with which they can accurately assemble their truth but increasingly the truth is hidden behind paywalls. Newsrooms are figuring out how to monetize the web and that's how they are doing it.

The auteurs of disinformation are more than happy to spread lies for no cost.

I get why the for-profit media is making the decisions to charge for their information. Producers of a free product find it hard to pay the bills to keep the lights on and people employed to do a job.

And journalism is a job. Reporters must develop a familiarity that leads to expertise. That requires time on tool, and that time is worth something. That's how we spend our time here at TucsonSentinel.com. And we provide the facts — to you, your family and neighbors and people who live across town — for free.

Then you can assemble the truth as you see it but at least it starts with facts and hearing arguments that are rationally built on them (like what you'll find in my columns).

If the building blocks of truth require an upfront cost and the lies are free and easy, the lies suddenly have a competitive advantage.

That's bad for everybody whether they know it or not. We can't have neutral application of the law unless the law is answerable to all the people. And the people can't know the state of play, without dedicated professionals working to get the facts to the people.

Blake Morlock is an award-winning columnist who worked in daily journalism for nearly 20 years, and as a communications director for the Pima County Democratic Party.



