Happy holidays, Merry Christmas & Happy New Year from the Tucson Sentinel!

Posted Dec 24, 2021, 5:08 pm
Whether you celebrate a specific holiday or prefer to mark the longer nights and chillier days of winter in some other way, as we near the end of the year, you have the best wishes of all of us at the Tucson Sentinel.
2021 started with promise, but not all of those hopes have come true. For too many, this past year was even more of a trial than the one before it. For others, we're grateful that we've overcome challenges, remained healthy, sustained ourselves and our families, been able to continue living well despite some small sacrifices on everyone's behalf.
While many in Arizona and around the country are hunkered down for yet another holiday, the entire Sentinel team hopes your next several days are still bright and warm, a time of joy and renewal, and sharing simple pleasures with your loved ones and community — and that the New Year brings good tidings for us all.
From everyone at the Sentinel, have a very happy holidays! Be well, all. Stay safe and healthy, and keep your noses clean (and covered!).
gratefully,
Dylan Smith
Editor & Publisher
TucsonSentinel.com
P.S. You can support the Sentinel's nonprofit independent newsroom grow — and your tax-deductible gift can be MATCHED 2-1 when you donate before midnight on New Year's Eve!
Thanks to our donors and sponsors for their support of local independent reporting. Join Ryan Flannagan, Michele Manos, and Paula Toffolo Paula Toffolo and contribute today!
Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:
Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:
Because of the wonderful support from the leaders of the Sentinel's Community Challenge Fund, and a matching grant from the Loud Hound Partner Fund, a family foundation, all donations through Dec. 31 can be matched 2-1!
We count on readers like you to help us pursue these important stories. If you value what we're doing and want to see TucsonSentinel.com continue and grow, please make your gift today.
Comment on this story
There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?